The Stars had a moment on Saturday night.
Heika’s Take: Stars overcome slow start, rally to defeat red-hot Hurricanes
Dallas fell into another early hole, but didn’t let the ghosts of games past haunt them as they scored three unanswered goals to grab the win
It could be a significant moment in the path to becoming a good hockey team.
Possibly even a great hockey team.
Mired in a four-game winless streak, the lads in Victory Green allowed a goal with 10 seconds left in the first period to go down 2-0 to one of the hottest teams in the league. A beautiful rush chance off the stick of Sebastian Aho was created by a giveaway from Miro Heiskanen, and many of the problems that had been dogging Dallas in its slow start were invited into the first period dressing room to possibly boil and fester on a night when the Stars needed nothing of the sort and were in desperate need of a win.
But instead of allowing the negativity to choke the team, the players stayed calm, regrouped and took a 3-2 win over the scalding Hurricanes to move to 4-3-1 on the year.
It was not only a sign of strength, but a sign of unity.
“It’s never a good feeling coming down two, but it’s a mature group,” said forward Sam Steel, who scored a goal. “We knew it wouldn’t be easy coming out of this slump or whatever you want to call it. But I thought we handled it really well. We came out strong. I think it’s good to face a little adversity. You know it’s not going to be easy. I thought we handed it really well.”
Heiskanen led the way, scoring two goals and leading both special teams units. His tally one minute into the second period was a statement goal, and his power play shot midway through the third period turned out to be the game-winner.
"It's important,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said of the response for Heiskanen. “It's important for those guys, the top guys, to get themselves on the board, right? I liked our fight. I liked his fight. That's what he does. He didn't like his first one, so he took it upon himself.”
Dallas continued to have some shaky moments in the first period, and Carolina cashed in. Alexander Petrovic had one giveaway and Heiskanen another, and the Hurricanes made Dallas pay. But instead of unraveling, the Stars bucked up.
Sure, Heiskanen had some nice individual efforts and the power play scored twice, but the team as a whole was just better. The Stars finished with a 34-28 edge in shots on goal. Dallas had more scoring chances. It blocked 30 shots, including several while protecting a late lead.
“It tells me how bad they want to win, so that’s a really good sign,” Gulutzan said.
Jake Oettinger finished with 26 saves, Esa Lindell had six blocked shots, Adam Erne had six hits. It was a solid effort throughout the lineup. And remember, the Stars missing Jamie Benn, Matt Duchene, Oskar Bäck and Nils Lundkvist due to injury. Roope Hintz left the game in the third period after getting hit hard into the boards, and his status for Sunday’s game at Nashville is up in the air.
But whoever slots into the lineup, the Stars believe they will be ready.
“It's a really good team…we played a good game against them,” Heiskanen said of beating the Hurricanes. “We know we can beat anyone in this league if we play at our best. I think the last 40 minutes were really good, and we have to keep doing that.”
