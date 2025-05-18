Heika’s Take: Stars find a way yet again, beat Jets to advance to Western Conference Final

“You never take it for granted, and you realize how hard it is,” DeBoer said of finding ways to win in the playoffs. “When you get there, you want to make sure you take advantage of the opportunity. You hope you have enough gas in the tank, you hope you can stay healthy. All the same things apply. You gotta win some overtime games. Our special teams are going to have to still be elite. Our goaltending’s going to have to be great. I think our group’s matured through the journey we’ve gone on the last two years, and hopefully we can take that into this series.”