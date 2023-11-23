Heika’s Take: Stars come up just short in overtime against Golden Knights

Vegas beat the Stars, four games to two, in the Western Conference Finals last season. The Golden Knights won the first two games in overtime on home ice. They then took a 3-2 shootout win in Vegas on Oct. 17. In both games, the Stars had some great chances in overtime but just couldn’t cash in. In both games, Vegas made the right play at the right time. The Stars had the better of possession in the overtime and had two great scoring chances from Jason Robertson. However, Vegas goalie Adin Hill came up with big saves. When Eichel got into the Stars’ zone, he lost control of the puck, and that led Oettinger to lay out. When Eichel finally recovered the puck, he was able to bang it past Oettinger for the game-winner.