2024 NHL Global Series presented by Fastenal to feature Stars and Panthers

The 2024 NHL Global Series presented by Fastenal will mark the 11th season that the NHL has traveled to Europe to play regular-season games. These games reward the legions of loyal and passionate fans in Europe that enjoy live NHL games available via international broadcast and media partners, including MTV Oy and Viaplay (Finland), TV10 and Viaplay (Sweden), TV3 and Viaplay (Norway and Denmark), Nova and NovaSport (Czechia and Slovakia), Dajto (Slovakia), Sky and ProSieben (Germany), Sky (Austria) and MySports (Switzerland), as well as the NHL’s streaming service, NHL.TV. The NHL’s biggest star players are also featured across numerous social media platforms, and on NHL.com in seven languages, for the League’s international fans. Of the 42 previous NHL regular-season games played outside of North America, there have been seven games played in Czechia, all at O2 Arena in Prague. The two games in Tampere this season will mark the third and fourth games to be played at Nokia Arena in that city, and the 10th and 11th in Finland.