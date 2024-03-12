The National Hockey League (NHL) and the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA), together with Live Nation, today announced that the 2024 NHL Global Series™ presented by Fastenal will be headlined by the Dallas Stars, Florida Panthers, Buffalo Sabres and New Jersey Devils.
2024 NHL Global Series presented by Fastenal to feature Stars and Panthers
Dallas and Florida to contest a pair of games in Tampere, Finland on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2
The Stars and Panthers will meet at Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland, on Friday, Nov. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 2. The 2024 NHL Global Series presented by Fastenal will be the first experience for the Stars playing regular-season games outside North America, becoming the 27th franchise to play in such games. The Sabres and Devils will begin the 2024-25 regular season by facing off in a pair of games in Prague, Czechia, at O2 Arena, Friday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 5.
Tampere will welcome back a pair of native sons, in Stars forward Roope Hintz and Panthers Captain Aleksander Barkov. In addition to hailing from Tampere, both of those mainstays spent time with SM-liiga teams that call Nokia Arena home. Hintz started his SM-liiga career with Ilves Tampere in 2013-14, and Barkov was drafted second overall in 2013 by the Panthers from Tappara Tampere. There will be a homecoming for a trio of other Finnish-born Stars regulars, defensemen Jani Hakanpää, Miro Heiskanen and Esa Lindell. Additionally, Panthers defenseman Niko Mikkola also spent a season (2017-18) with Tappara Tampere, and two other teammates, forwards Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen, will also be returning to their home country.
Tickets for the games in Tampere, Finland will go on sale on Friday, March 22 at 3 a.m. CT (10 a.m. EET) at https://www.livenation.fi/artist-nhl-global-series-1110927.
The 2024 NHL Global Series presented by Fastenal will mark the 11th season that the NHL has traveled to Europe to play regular-season games. These games reward the legions of loyal and passionate fans in Europe that enjoy live NHL games available via international broadcast and media partners, including MTV Oy and Viaplay (Finland), TV10 and Viaplay (Sweden), TV3 and Viaplay (Norway and Denmark), Nova and NovaSport (Czechia and Slovakia), Dajto (Slovakia), Sky and ProSieben (Germany), Sky (Austria) and MySports (Switzerland), as well as the NHL’s streaming service, NHL.TV. The NHL’s biggest star players are also featured across numerous social media platforms, and on NHL.com in seven languages, for the League’s international fans. Of the 42 previous NHL regular-season games played outside of North America, there have been seven games played in Czechia, all at O2 Arena in Prague. The two games in Tampere this season will mark the third and fourth games to be played at Nokia Arena in that city, and the 10th and 11th in Finland.
More information on the 2024 NHL Global Series presented by Fastenal, including start times and broadcast information, will be announced when available at NHL.com/GlobalSeries.