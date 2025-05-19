The Stars’ relationship with Energy Transfer has produced some wonderful community outreach programs, and this year’s offering might be the most unique.
Giving back: Dallas Stars Foundation, Energy Transfer team up for special bike giveaway
The Stars’ home helmet sponsor partnered with the Foundation to make a special contribution to two schools in the Dallas area
The home helmet sponsor for the Stars partnered with the Dallas Stars Foundation recently to give away 200 bikes to area children through Dallas Independent School District. Along with the bikes, of course, were bike helmets that bore a similar sticker to what the Stars wear on their helmets at American Airlines Center.
“They liked the fun tie-in of the bike helmets, because they are our helmet sponsors, and they really liked the idea of building bikes and getting them out into the community,” said Chelsea Livingston, the Vice President of Community Relations & Foundation. “We have a great relationship with them, and we know they like to make an impact that will make a real difference.”
The initiative was financed from ET’s “Goals for Good” program, which donated $200 for each goal scored by the Dallas Stars this year. That helped fund 200 bikes that were distributed to third graders at John Quincy Adams Elementary School and Lee A. McShan Jr. Elementary School in Dallas ISD.
“When you can see the impact of something like this, it really does hit home,” said Vicki Granado, Vice President of Public Relations for Energy Transfer.
The company operates in 44 states and does community service work in all. It is based in Dallas and makes yearly contributions of about $2 million in the city. Last year, they teamed up with the Dallas Stars Foundation to help refurbish an area playground, so the bikes fell in line with combining physical fitness and helping local youth.
“JQ Adams is a neighborhood school, so there is no bus service,” Livingston said. “It’s really exciting, because not a lot of kids there had bikes, so there was a real need and it’s a great feeling when you can fill that need.”
The bikes were assembled at the Dallas Stars playoff block party as a kickoff to the postseason. Build-A-Bike helped organize the build, and the tasks for all 200 bikes were completed by volunteers. That was another part of the process that was rewarding for the Stars, Energy Transfer and fans.
“As families were coming to the block party, they had the opportunity to build a bike,” Livingston said. “It took each group probably 10 to 15 minutes, so that was a great bonding experience. And then when it’s over, you can feel good that you’re helping a young person who now gets to ride to school or just ride around on the weekend.”
The bikes were presented at a pep rally that included plenty of Stars jerseys, Victor E. Green and former Stars goalie and Stars Foundation Board Chairman Marty Turco.
“I think the kids were as excited about Vic as they were anything else,” said Granado.
And that’s part of the power of outreach like this. It builds close bonds, and it makes an impact.
“The principal said when they were distributed that we have all these bike racks that have never been used at the school before, and now they will be,” Livingston said. “It’s going to be a great feeling to go out and see those racks filled.”
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.