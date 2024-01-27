Game Day Guide: Stars vs Capitals

Players To Watch 👀

Defenseman Thomas Harley scored the game-winning goal (1-1–2) in overtime on Thursday night against the Anaheim Ducks. He leads Stars defenseman and shares seventh among all NHL defensemen with 10 goals this season, contributing to a total of 27 points (10-17–27) in 45 games. The 22-year-old has scored six points (1-5–6) in his last four games.