Game Day Guide: Stars vs Capitals

Game 49: Dallas Stars vs Washington Capitals
When: Saturday, January 27 at 1:00 PM CT
Where: American Airlines Center
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Blackout Night: Blackout Jersey
Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup
Dallas Stars
Washington Capitals
Record
29-13-6 (15-8-2 Home)
22-18-6 (9-11-2 Away)
Rank
64 Points (3rd Central)
50 Points (6th Metropolitan)
Power Play
22.2% (30-for-135)
14.0% (18-for-129)
Penalty Kill
83.3% (125-for-150)
80.1% (113-for-141)
Last 10 Games
7-2-1
4-6-0
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Roope Hintz (4-2—6, 4 GP)
Joe Pavelski (9-16—25, 26 GP)
Jamie Benn (1-1—2, 2 GP)
Tyler Seguin (13-7—20, 30 GP)
Mason Marchment (1-1—2, 2 GP)
Jamie Benn (8-10—18, 21 GP)
Joe Pavelski (0-2—2, 2 GP)
Matt Duchene (0-2--2, 2 GP)
Defenseman Thomas Harley scored the game-winning goal (1-1–2) in overtime on Thursday night against the Anaheim Ducks. He leads Stars defenseman and shares seventh among all NHL defensemen with 10 goals this season, contributing to a total of 27 points (10-17–27) in 45 games. The 22-year-old has scored six points (1-5–6) in his last four games.