Game Day Guide: Stars vs Capitals

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup

Game_Day_Guide_Bug_2568x1444_1706288403134
By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

Game 49: Dallas Stars vs Washington Capitals

When: Saturday, January 27 at 1:00 PM CT

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Blackout Night: Blackout Jersey

Dallas Stars
Washington Capitals
Record
29-13-6 (15-8-2 Home)
22-18-6 (9-11-2 Away)
Rank
64 Points (3rd Central)
50 Points (6th Metropolitan)
Power Play
22.2% (30-for-135)
14.0% (18-for-129)
Penalty Kill
83.3% (125-for-150)
80.1% (113-for-141)
Last 10 Games
7-2-1
4-6-0

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face off against the Washington Capitals at American Airlines Center on Saturday for the final meeting between the clubs this season. The Stars have won four consecutive games (4-0-0) against the Capitals and have won seven of their last nine games (7-2-0) against them.
  • The Stars have earned at least a point in the standings in 18 of their last 20 games (14-2-4) against the Capitals at home.
  • The teams opened the season series in Washington on Dec. 7, where the Stars defeated the Capitals, 5-4, in the shootout. Forward Roope Hintz tallied two goals (2-0–2) in the third period and forward Jason Robertson added two assists (0-2--2) and posted and scored the deciding goals in the shootout.
  • Hintz has points (4-2–6) in four consecutive games against Washington, including four (3-1–4) power-play points. He has tallied eight points (5-3–8) in eight career games against the Capitals.
  • Goaltender Jake Oettinger has appeared in four games against Washington, posting a 3-0-0 record with a 0.90 goals-against average and a .973 save percentage, his highest GAA and SV% against any individual opponent.
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers

Roope Hintz (4-2—6, 4 GP)

Joe Pavelski (9-16—25, 26 GP)

Jamie Benn (1-1—2, 2 GP)

Tyler Seguin (13-7—20, 30 GP)

Mason Marchment (1-1—2, 2 GP)

Jamie Benn (8-10—18, 21 GP)

Joe Pavelski (0-2—2, 2 GP)

Matt Duchene  (0-2--2, 2 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Defenseman Thomas Harley scored the game-winning goal (1-1–2) in overtime on Thursday night against the Anaheim Ducks. He leads Stars defenseman and shares seventh among all NHL defensemen with 10 goals this season, contributing to a total of 27 points (10-17–27) in 45 games. The 22-year-old has scored six points (1-5–6) in his last four games.

