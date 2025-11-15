Game Day Guide: Stars vs Flyers

View the latest information on the matchup against Philadelphia, including how to watch, listen, and live stream the game

By Stars Staff

When: Saturday, November 15 at 7:00 p.m.

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: Victory+

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Tickets: Single-game / Groups / Rentals

Local Parking: AAC Parking Options

Arena Bag Policy: Frequently Asked Questions

20% Off In Arena: Starter Huddle Crew

Food Highlight: Bonanno Bro's Cheese and Pepperoni Pizza

50/50 Beneficiary: Dallas Stars Foundation

Promotional Schedule: Daryl "Razor" Reaugh Hockey HOF Celebration

Dallas Stars
Philadelphia Flyers
Record
11-4-3 (5-3-1 Home)
9-5-3 (3-2-1 Away)
Rank
25 Points (2nd in Central)
21 Points (6th in Metropolitan)
Power Play
32.8% (21-for-64)
20.0% (10-for-50)
Penalty Kill
75.0% (42-for-56)
88.8% (48-for-54)
Last 10 Games
7-1-2
6-2-2

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Philadelphia Flyers Saturday night for the first of two matchups this season. The two teams will face each other again on March 29 in Philadelphia.
  • Dallas is 53-74-35 all-time vs. Philadelphia, including a 37-25-18 mark on home ice.
  • The Stars have won nine of their last 10 games against the Flyers dating back to April 2, 2019, outscoring the Flyers 39-15 during that span. Dallas has also won their last eight consecutive contests vs. Philadelphia at American Airlines Center.
  • Forward Tyler Seguin enters Saturday’s matchup riding a four-game point streak against the Flyers, earning four points (2-2—4) during that span. He has 20 points (7-13—20) in 13 career home games vs. Philadelphia, averaging 1.54 points per game. In all, Seguin has totaled 33 points (12-21—33) in 29 career games against the Flyers, carrying a plus-minus rating of +12.
  • Defenseman Miro Heiskanen enters Saturday’s contest riding a four-game point streak against Philadelphia, earning four points (1-3—4) during that span. In his career against the Flyers, Heiskanen has collected five points (2-3—5) through nine games, carrying a plus-minus rating of +4.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Miro Heiskanen (1-3—4, 4 GP)
Tyler Seguin (12-21—33, 29 GP)
Tyler Seguin (2-2—4, 4 GP)
Matt Duchene (10-10—20, 24 GP)
Jason Robertson (0-3—3, 2 GP)
Jamie Benn (7-11—18, 25 GP)
Esa Lindell (1-1—2, 2 GP)
Mikko Rantanen (10-7—17, 17 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Radek Faksa registered his third career three-assist outing on Thursday night against the Montreal Canadiens and his first since Dec. 31, 2017. In 17 games played this season, Faksa has collected seven points (1-6—7) and ranks fourth in face-off win percentage (57.3), tied for fourth in plus-minus rating (+2) and fifth in both shorthanded time on ice (34:51) and hits (27) among active Stars skaters. Since his NHL debut in 2015, Faksa ranks second among Stars franchise skaters in both hits (879) and takeaways (281), third in games played (655), fifth in blocked shots (494) and 10th in scoring (90-117—207). In his career against Philadelphia, Faksa has totaled five points (3-2—5) in 15 games played.

Flyers forward Travis Konecny enters play Friday riding an eight-game point streak, earning 10 points (4-6—10) during that span. According to NHL Stats, his eight-game point streak is the second longest of his career, after notching points in 10 consecutive games from Dec. 20, 2022 to Jan. 11, 2023. Konecny ranks second among Philadelphia skaters in total points (5-9—14) and shots (38) this season entering play Friday. Among Flyers skaters, since his debut in 2016, Konecny ranks first in scoring (203-287—490), game-winning goals (30) and shots (1,614) in 662 career games. Konecny enters Saturday's contest riding a two-game point streak against the Stars, earning two points (1-1—2) during those games. In his career against Dallas, Konecny has registered 10 points (6-4—10) in 15 games.

First Shift 🏒

We have seen Robertson do this before.

The lanky left winger has always been a streaky scorer, so it shouldn’t surprise anyone that he’s on a hot streak right now. Robertson has three goals and three assists in the past two games and has pushed his goal-scoring to six on the year after getting held without a marker in the previous nine games.

“I think any offensive guy will tell you that once you get one, they start to come in bunches,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. “The one thing with Robo is he’s very resilient. He knows if he’s getting his looks that he’ll score.”

Robertson leads the Stars in shots on goal at 76 and is also first on the team in SAT (shot attempt differential), so he clearly is pushing the analytics to a good place. He said that helps keep his confidence high when the puck isn’t going in.

“If you’re getting the chances, you feel good,” he said. “It’s frustrating, sure, but you feel like it’s going to happen.”

Robertson’s goal Tuesday in Ottawa was a great shot on the power play that tied the game in the third period, so that was huge. Then, on Thursday, he was part of a beautiful play in transition where Rantanen got a puck to Thomas Harley on the wing and Harley found Robertson going to the net. The 26-year-old lifted in a fantastic backhand to make the score 4-0.

Not so ironically, he scored his second goal of the game a little over a minute later. This one was the kind Robertson has scored a lot in his career. He had the puck to the left of the goal, circled into the middle and just swept a seeing-eye shot through a bunch of bodies.

“Yeah, you drive the middle of the ice and those pucks...they just went in,” Robertson said with a laugh. “Hopefully, they’ll continue to go in.”

That is his history. Robertson last season was recovering from foot surgery and started out slow. But after Christmas, he ranked third in goal scoring with 28 in the final 49 games.

“Confidence is a funny thing,” Gulutzan said. “If you look at his analytics, they would suggest that he’s going to score. When you’ve been that good of a scorer for that long, it’s not a one off. It’s a credit to him, he never got too down on himself. He wanted to score, but he also internally believed he could score, so kudos to him.”

Key Numbers 🔢

33

Stars forward Tyler Seguin has 33 points (12 goals, 21 assists) in 29 career games against Philadelphia.

88.7 percent

The Flyers have the second best penalty kill in the league at 88.7 percent. Dallas has the second best power play in the league at 32.8 percent.

2.56

Philadelphia ranks second in fewest goals against at 2.56 per game. The Flyers also rank 30th in scoring at 2.56 goals per game.

He Said It 📢

“The league has hardened those guys, so they know their job. It’s not easy to produce in eight or nine minutes, or if you’re a defenseman 12 minutes. There is an art to being able to play effective minutes when you’re not getting a regular shift or you’re waiting in between. Some guys can do it and some guys can’t.”

-Stars coach Glen Gulutzan on veterans Nathan Bastian and Alexander Petrovic. Bastian came in last game for injured forward Adam Erne and Petrovic has been picking up the slack since Nils Lundkvist has been injured. Bastian was plus-3 and Petrovic plus-5 in a 7-0 win over Montréal on Thursday

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Opponent
Date
Time
Location
Stream
New York Islanders
November 18
7:00 p.m.
American Airlines Center
Vancouver Canucks
November 20
9:00 p.m.
Rogers Arena
Calgary Flames
November 22
9:00 p.m.
Scotiabank Saddledome

