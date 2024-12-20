Game Day Guide: Stars vs Rangers

Watch, listen, live stream and view the latest stats on the matchup against New York

2425 GDG 12.20 vs NYR
By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

When: Friday, December 20 at 7:00 PM CT

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: Victory+

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Tickets: Single Game / Rentals

Local Parking: AAC Parking Options

Arena Bag Policy: Frequently Asked Questions

Party on PNC Plaza: 5:00 PM South Entrance

AAC Concessions Special: Loaded BBQ Baked Potato at Platinum DBQ

Dallas Stars
New York Rangers
Record
19-12-0 (13-4-0 Home)
15-15-1 (8-7-0 Away)
Rank
38 Points (3rd Central)
31 Points (6th Metropolitan)
Power Play
17.5% (17-for-97)
21.3% (17-for-80)
Penalty Kill
84.1% (74-for-88)
87.1% (81-for-93)
Last 10 Games
6-4-0
3-7-0

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the New York Rangers Friday night at American Airlines Center for the first time this season. Entering Friday's match, the Stars are 19-12-0 while the Rangers are 15-15-1. The two teams will face each other once more this season on Jan. 7 in New York.
  • Dallas is 48-78-24 all-time vs. New York, including a 25-37-12 mark at home.
  • The Stars have earned points in five of their last 10 games against the Rangers (4-5-1).
  • Forward Roope Hintz has totaled seven points (3-4—7) in nine career games played against New York. The last time the Stars and Rangers faced off in Dallas (Nov. 30, 2023), Hintz registered three points (1-2—3), marking his best career game against New York.
  • Defenseman Miro Heiskanen has tallied seven points (2-5—7) in eight career games played against the Rangers. Heiskanen enters Friday's contest riding a two-game point streak (1-1—2).

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Jamie Benn (1-1—2, 2 GP)
Matt Duchene (6-11—17, 25 GP)
Mrio Heiskanen (1-1—2, 2 GP)
Tyler Seguin (6-9—15, 31 GP)
Matt Dumba (4-6—10, 16 GP)
Evgenii Dadanov (3-6—9, 16 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Duchene continues to pace the team in goals (13), assists (17) and points (30) while also leading the Stars power play with 11 points (3-8—11). In his career against the Rangers, Duchene has earned 17 points (6-11—17) in 25 games played, leading all active Stars skaters. Duchene has also tallied five career multi-point games against the Rangers with his last as a member of the Senators on Nov. 29, 2018.

Rangers forward Artemi Panarin leads New York in goals (15) and points (36) and is second in assists (21). Panarin has tallied 10 points (3-7—10) over his last seven games, including four points on the power play. In his career against Dallas, Panarin has registered 19 points (2-17—19) in 21 games played.

First Shift 🏒

As the Stars swerve down the road that is the 2024-25 season, they are learning to adjust.

Last season, the team rolled out three fantastic lines that stayed consistent for most of the year. Hintz played beside Jason Robertson and Joe Pavelski, Duchene centered Seguin and Mason Marchment, and Wyatt Johnston found chemistry with Benn and either Dadonov or Logan Stankoven. It was a formula that drove opponents crazy and led to the best regular-season record in the Western Conference.

But Pavelski retired and Seguin is out 4-6 months following hip surgery, and that creates some challenges. That’s a big hit for a team that could really use some offense.

“With Seguin out of the lineup here and Joe Pavelski retired, that’s 60 goals from last year that are out, so we have to fill that void with other guys,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. “Other guys have to find a way to score goals. That includes guys that have scored before getting up to the pace that they’ve been on most of their careers and some other guys that we’re counting on to stick some pucks in the net have to do that.”

Robertson has seen his points per game pace go from 0.97 to 0.68. He has previously tallied back-to-back seasons of 40-plus goals but is on pace for 19 this season. Johnston had 32 goals last season and is on pace for 16 this year. Hintz is down from .81 points per game to .63. Benn is on pace for 16 goals in 82 games, that would be the lowest goals per game total of his 16-year career.

So how do the Stars snap out of it?

Well, getting the power play would be a good start.

And getting some line chemistry going would be another.

Bottom line, they have to fight through this.

“We’ve got to find a way, it’s as simple as that,” said Duchene, who is leading the team in scoring. “Whether it’s making adjustments tactically or just getting some swagger in our game. One of the toughest things to do in hockey is to have confidence or swagger when you’re not getting results, and we’ve got to find a way to find that.”

Asked how the team could do that, Duchene said, “For me, you’ve got to enjoy playing the game. I think you’ve got to stick with it and not get frustrated.”

The Stars on Wednesday got goals from Sam Steel, Dadonov and Colin Blackwell, and that’s a great sign. If the depth scoring can chip in, it helps feed the top scorers.

“I think whenever you can put one in, you get a little more pep in your step,” said Steel. “We know there are certain things we are doing when we’re scoring, so we’ve got to try to get back to those habits.”

And that seems the way the team has to do it. It’s how they did it last year, too.

“We don’t have Connor McDavid, or that type of player,” DeBoer said earlier in the season. “Our strength is in our depth, and we have to use that.”

Key Numbers 🔢

54.5 percent

The Rangers rank second in the NHL in faceoff winning percentage at 54.5 percent. Dallas ranks 13th at 51.7 percent. The Stars ranked second (54.0) last season and first (54.8) the year before.

13

Rookie defenseman Lian Bichsel has 13 hits in four games. Benn leads the Stars with 46 in 31 games.

87.1 percent

The Rangers rank second in penalty kill success at 87.1 percent. Dallas ranks 25th in power play success at 17.5 percent.

He Said It 📢

“We’ve got the flu going through the team. You don’t want to make excuses, but it’s pretty damn hard when you’re missing some really good defensemen back there. The guys stepping in are doing a good job, but Miro [Heiskanen] and Esa [Lindell[ have been logging a ton of minutes and are probably playing on half a tank.”

-Stars center Duchene on the Stars missing Thomas Harley and Nils Lundkvist on defense because of flu.

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Opponent
Date
Time
Location
Utah Hockey Club
December 23
8:00 PM CT
Delta Center
December 27
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center
Chicago Blackhawks
December 29
7:30 PM CT
United Center

