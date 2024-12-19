Heika’s Take: Stars drop “frustrating” 5-3 loss to Maple Leafs

At that point, the Stars had a 17-4 advantage in shots on goal and seemed to be in total control of the game, but Toronto then scored two goals in 16 seconds, and all of the air went out of the building. The first was a breakdown in transition and the second was a chaotic shift where Nick Robertson surprised Oettinger with a shot that went five-hole. It was the third goal in five games for Robertson against the Stars and his brother Jason.