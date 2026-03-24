Game Day Guide: Stars vs Devils

View the latest information on the matchup against New Jersey, including how to watch, listen, and live stream the game

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By Stars Staff

When: Tuesday, March 24 at 7:00 p.m.

Where: American Airlines Center

TVVictory+ 

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Tickets: Single-game / Groups / Rentals

Local Parking: AAC Parking Options

Arena Bag Policy: Frequently Asked Questions

Party on PNC Plaza5:00 p.m. South Entrance

20% Off In Arena: Sportiqe Buxton Full Zip Hoody 

Food Highlight: Dulce De Leche Churros

50/50 Beneficiary: Dallas Hope Charities

Promo Schedule: Pride Night

Happy Hour: Patron Club at 5:30 p.m.

College Night: UT-Arlington

 
Dallas Stars
New Jersey Devils
Record
43-16-11 (22-9-4 Home) 
35-32-2 (17-17-0 Away) 
Rank
97 Points (2nd in Central) 
72 Points (7th in Metropolitan) 
Power Play
29.1% (62-for-213) 
22.6% (40-for-177) 
Penalty Kill
80.7% (171-for-212) 
80.1% (141-for-176) 
Last 10 Games
6-2-2 
7-3-0 

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the New Jersey Devils Tuesday night for the second and final time this season. Dallas defeated New Jersey in their last meeting this season on Dec. 3 (3-0 W).
  • Dallas is 64-44-13 all-time vs. New Jersey, including a 36-16-9 mark on home ice.
  • The Stars have won their last three consecutive games played against the Devils, dating back to Feb. 22, 2025, and now have earned points in 10 of their last 12 games played vs. New Jersey (9-2-1), outscoring them 41-27 during that span.
  • Forward Matt Duchene has totaled 26 points (10-16—26) in 26 career games played vs. New Jersey, upholding a plus-minus rating of +15. His point total (26) and plus-minus rating (+15) against the Devils top all active Stars skaters.
  • Defenseman Thomas Harley has tallied six points (2-4—6) in four career games played vs. New Jersey, including scoring the game-winning goal and putting up an assist in his last meeting against them on March 4, 2025. Harley has collected points in all four games he has played against them and upholds a plus-minus rating of +3 while averaging 24:03 of time on ice per game.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Thomas Harley (2-4—6, 4 GP) 
Matt Duchene (10-16—26, 26 GP) 
Jason Robertson (1-2—3, 2 GP) 
Mikko Rantanen (10-9—19, 16 GP) 
Tyler Seguin (8-9—17, 30 GP) 
Jamie Benn (3-11—14, 29 GP) 

Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Wyatt Johnston scored his 23rd power-play goal of the year in Dallas' last game on March 22 against the Vegas Golden Knights, establishing a new franchise record for power-play goals in a season. His 23 power-play goals are a career high and led the NHL entering play Monday and were five more than the second-ranked skater (Vegas’ Pavel Dorofeyev). Johnston is pacing to score 27 power-play goals this year, which would be the most by any NHL skater since Florida’s Sam Reinhart also scored 27 power-play goals in 2023-24. Johnston enters Tuesday's contest having put up 12 points (6-6—12) in his last 10 games, dating back to March 3 against the Calgary Flames. In all, Johnston has totaled 75 points (38-37—75) in 70 games played this season, ranking second on the team in scoring. His 38 goals and 75 points are both career highs for the forward. His 38 goals are tied with Robertson (38) for the team-lead, while also ranking tied for fourth among all NHL skaters entering play Monday. In his career against New Jersey, Johnston has posted eight points (4-4—8) in seven games played, carrying a plus-minus rating of +4 and collecting points in all but two games. His 1.14 points per game against the Devils is tied for 12th among active NHL skaters who have played New Jersey at least five times in their careers.

Devils forward Jesper Bratt enters Tuesday's matchup riding a five-game point streak, dating back to March 12 against the Calgary Flames, earning seven points (3-4—7) during that span. In all, Bratt has registered 55 points (17-38—55) through 69 games played this season, tied for the team-lead in scoring. He also ranks tied for second in game-winning goals (3), third in power-play scoring (4-14—18) and fourth in goals (17). In his career against Dallas, Bratt has collected 11 points (3-8—11) in 14 games played. Entering Tuesday's game, Bratt has notched seven points (1-6—7) in his last six games played against the Stars, dating back to Jan. 27, 2023.

First Shift 🏒

Since returning from the Olympic Break, the Stars are 9-2-2 while scoring 3.51 goals per game.

And they have done that while missing key offensive players in Rantanen and Roope Hintz.

So it’s interesting this week that the team is hoping to shake off a little rust from a four-game stretch in which they went 1-2-1 and scored just seven goals.

“You can see a little bit of our offense is drying up, just what we’re generating,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said after a 3-2 loss to Vegas on Sunday. “We survived this stretch with some guys out - some key offensive guys. We’ve played really hard and at some point, you’re going to have a little bit of a lull or a dip. That’s a natural part of the season. So, you can see the last few games, we just have not generated the same amount as we were for a while, and that’s part of the ebbs and flows.”

To be honest, the fact the Stars have been able to thrive during this stretch is impressive. Now, the top dogs have been carrying the mail, as Johnston (9 goals, 7 assists) and Robertson 6 goals, 10 assists) each have 16 points in the past 13 games. In addition, Duchene (3 goals, 11 assists) and Miro Heiskanen (2 goals, 11 assists) are each at a point a game, and that’s been great support. Meanwhile, Sam Steel has five goals, Benn has five goals and Justin Hryckowian and Nathan Bastian each have three.

But what happens if they can’t continue those numbers while the team waits for Rantanen (possibly 4-5 games away) and Hintz (closer to the playoffs) to get back?

“It's kind of what it's like in the playoffs,” said Johnston. “We’re not going to go in and expect to win 5-4 every night, and I think we’ve been defending well.”

And that has been the key for the Stars. During this stretch, they are third in the league in GAA at 2.23. And that’s going to typically mean the game is lower scoring overall.

“I like where we are,” Gulutzan said. “We have dipped a little bit and we’re going to work our way out of it. But what I do like is we have survived a heavy stretch of emotional games and done very well. The way we have survived is we have worked, and you can still see that in our game. Some of the offense isn’t quite cooking as it has in the past, so we need to get that back.”

Key Numbers 🔢

30.0

New Jersey ranks fourth in the NHL in shots on goal per game at 30.0. Dallas has allowed the eighth fewest shots on goal per game at 26.6.

2.66

Dallas ranks second in the NHL in GAA at 2.66. New Jersey has scored the sixth fewest goals at 2.65 per game.

12-7-5

Dallas is 12-7-5 against the East this year and 31-9-6 against the West. The Stars’ next five games are against East teams.

He Said It 📢

“The plan is, hopefully, to get him in maybe one of those games towards the end of the trip.”

-Stars GM Jim Nill on KTCK The Ticket updating the possible return of Rantanen from injury that has kept him out since the Olympics

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Opponent
Date
Time
Location
Stream
New York Islanders
March 26
6:00 p.m.
UBS Arena
Pittsburgh Penguins
March 28
4:00 p.m.
PPG Paints Arena
Philadelphia Flyers
March 29
6:00 p.m.
Xfinity Mobile Arena

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