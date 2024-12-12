Game Day Guide: Stars vs Predators

First Shift 🏒

The Stars are 7-2-0 against the Central Division this season.

They are 10-5-0 against the rest of the league.

Both are good numbers, but in a league that is “division centric” in its regular season schedule and its approach to the playoffs, being good against the Central can provide a sizable boost.

“You definitely want to win games against your division,” said forward Matt Duchene. “You want to win all of your games, but you definitely want to win them against your division.”

The Stars play host to Nashville on Thursday and St. Louis on Saturday. Both teams are outside the playoffs right now and battling to get back in, but the fact they are rivals will make the motivation just a little bit higher for the Stars. Nashville enters American Airlines Center with the worst record in hockey, but the Predators are also one of Dallas’ most hated opponents.

“You definitely know these teams because you play them more,” said forward Jason Robertson, who has scored more points against Nashville than any other opponent with 24 points (10 goals, 14 assists) in 21 games. “It builds each game because you face them so much.”

Roope Hintz has also scored more points against the Predators (25 in 26 games) than any other opponent. Esa Lindell has his second highest total vs. any team in the NHL.

Jake Oettinger is 6-2-2 with a 2.26 GAA and .921 save percentage in his career against the Preds.

The Stars finished 17-7-2 against the Central division last season. The year before, they were 18-4-4. That all adds up to a superb 35-11-6 mark under the current coaching staff.

Duchene played for the Predators for four years before being bought out in the summer of 2023 and signing with the Stars, so he has plenty of history with this team.

“Being on the other side, I know that team doesn’t like playing us,” Duchene said. “Dallas was always a tough team to play. We didn’t like them.”

And when you play several times, it creates more memories.

“You talk about division games and climbing the ladder that way, it makes a huge difference when you talk about standings,” said forward Colin Blackwell, who opened his NHL career with the Predators. “It’s really, really important - not only to take care of business at home, but also against divisional opponents.”

The Stars are 11-1-0 at American Airlines Center this season, including a perfect 4-0-0 mark against the Central. Now, during a six-game homestand, the hope is the Stars can use home ice to pick up a few victories in “four-point games.”

“We have that confidence in the room where you go into every game thinking you’re going to come out on top,” Blackwell said. “I think that’s the mindset you have to have to win in this league.”