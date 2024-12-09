Living the dream: How a workhorse mentality turned Esa Lindell into a Stars cornerstone

“It was great how quickly it worked out,” Lindell said of the extension. “Before the season started, I wasn’t really stressing about it and was confident it would get worked out at some point. Dallas is a second home and maybe that kind of helps the picture with how me and my family felt about it. I don’t have anything to compare, but I think everything is run really well from top to bottom. Everything is so great in Dallas from the team to the organization and teammates. I just enjoy it so much.”