Game Day Guide: Stars vs Oilers

First Shift 🏒

In addition to getting all of their depth scoring going, the Stars have another challenge; get superstar Rantanen hot again.

Rantanen had a stretch of nine goals over six games and took over the playoff scoring lead to help Dallas with series wins over Colorado and Winnipeg. In four games against Edmonton, he has just two assists and he now hasn’t scored a goal in the past seven games.

“I try to help and haven’t been able to do it as much this series as would be needed to win games,” Rantanen said after Tuesday’s 4-1 loss in Edmonton. “So, I will try to reset myself tomorrow and try to find some keys to get a bounce or two and try to help us win a game.”

Rantanen has been on a line with Roope Hintz, and Hintz was knocked out of Game 2 on a slash by Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse and subsequently missed Game 3. That hasn’t helped in Rantanen’s “slump,” but the Stars are hopeful Hintz is up and running after Game 4 and the line can get some chemistry again.

Dallas has allowed the first goal in every game this series. On Tuesday, the Stars dominated the first period with 39 shot attempts, but Edmonton scored a power play goal to take a 1-0 lead. Dallas tied it but clearly was affected with playing from behind.

“Just having a hard time getting the first goal, which would be important in the playoffs, if you can play with the lead,” Rantanen said. “We haven’t done it a lot in these playoffs. We haven’t scored the first goal many times. I think guys were working hard in the first period. We were better than them five-on-five and obviously they get a [power play] goal. We pushed really hard tonight, but two power play goals for them and only one for us. That was the game.”

Dallas had 15 shots that missed the net in the first period and finished with 26 for the game. The recent scoring slump could be affecting the shooters.

“I feel like we missed the net a lot,” said forward Tyler Seguin. “I felt like I missed the net quite a bit. There [are] things to do better. Obviously, getting shots is great. Hit the net a bit more, get guys in front of their goalie a bit more. Bear down a bit more.”

And, oh yeah, have your best guy get hot again.

“It’s time to reset again,” Rantanen said. “It’s not over until somebody wins four games. Now we go to home ice. You don’t think about what the series is. It’s about just win one game. And try to come back to Alberta.”