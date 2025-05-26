Jake Oettinger turned 26 in December, but he’s already second on the Stars’ all-time playoff list for goaltender playoff games and goaltender playoff wins.
Netminder mindset: How Jake Oettinger handles the rollercoaster ride of playoffs with poise and resilience
The 26-year-old goalie has a strong history of bouncing back in Games 5-7 where he has a 2.39 GAA and a .920 save percentage
Oettinger trails Ed Belfour in games played, 73 to 63, and trails Belfour in playoff wins, 44 to 32. That’s remarkable for a player of his age.
“He started fast, and he’s been on a roll ever since,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said earlier in the season.
That experience is significant for Oettinger at times like this. The big backstop allowed six goals in a 6-1 Game 3 loss on Sunday but said he’s ready to get back at it for Game 4 on Tuesday.
“I believe I’m one of the best goalies in the world and I’m built for a moment like this,” Oettinger said after practice on Monday in Edmonton. “This is what I’ve worked my whole life for. You let in six goals last game, you think about it for five minutes, and then never think about it again. I think that’s one of my best qualities.”
Oettinger’s personality is unique for a goalie. He talks on game days, he jokes around with media and teammates, he looks at his job both seriously and as just “playing a game.” That allows him to bounce back after losses. He also has a history of getting better as a series goes on. In Games 5-7 in his career, Oettinger has a 2.39 goals against average and a .920 save percentage. Is that because he gets to know opponents better? Is it simply that he is better when the pressure is highest?
“I just think he rises to the moment,” DeBoer said. “It’s what he does.”
Oettinger said his extensive playoff experience definitely has helped him.
“For me, I can pull on the past,” he said. “I’ve been down 2-1 on the road before and came out and played a great game and got a win.”
That’s why Game 4 isn’t seen as too big of a challenge. Oettinger stays calm, and that helps his team stay calm.
“He’s the most level-headed guy I know,” defenseman Alexander Petrovic said. “Whether we win a big game or clinch a series or lose a big game, he just keeps it level. You know he’s going to take care of what he can control.”
Oettinger is a big fan of golf and said he likes to look at shots in a game, or games as a whole, like a golf shot. If you have a bad hole, it doesn’t help you if you try to make it up on the next hole or think back to the bad hole. You really do have to rerack and start over on the next hole. It’s a philosophy that has served him well in his career.
“It’s all part of the ups and downs of the playoffs,” he said. “That’s the great thing about playoff hockey. When you don’t play the game you want to, you get to do it again 48 hours later. I’ve been in this position before and I’m just excited to put the gear back on and try to get my best game tomorrow.”
He said there also is additional motivation. After all, the Stars lost to Edmonton in the playoff last year to end their season. He said getting back and earning an opportunity to face the Oilers again is important.
“This is what we wanted all year and all summer after they knocked us out last year,” he said. “So, it’s up to me to give these guys my best game tomorrow. I’ve been working for this game for a year to have this opportunity.”
And his teammates believe he will give them that chance.
“He’s been great the whole season long,” Mikael Granlund said. “He gives us a chance to win every single night. He’s one of the best goalies in the league.”
And his experience definitely adds to his ability.
“It’s tough. You want to play great every game, but that’s not reality,” he said. “I wish I could say that’s going to be my last game ever like that, but I know it won’t be. So, you just ride the roller coaster and try to get back to what you do well.”
DeBoer said he believes that’s exactly what will happen.
“The last person I’m worried about is Jake Oettinger,” DeBoer said “We know how he is going to play going forward.”
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.