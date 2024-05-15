Game Day Guide: Stars vs Avalanche

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on Game 5 of the Second Round

By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

Second Round: Game 5

When: Wednesday, May 15 at 7:00 PM CT

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: ESPN

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Tickets: Single Game / Suites

Local Parking: AAC Parking Options

Arena Bag Policy: Frequently Asked Questions

Party on PNC Plaza: 5:00 PM South Entrance

Dallas Stars
Colorado Avalanche
Record
7-4 (3-3 Home)
5-4 (3-2 Away)
Power Play
30.8% (8-for-26)
30.8% (8-for-26)
Penalty Kill
77.3% (17-for-22)
72.0% (18-for-25)

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Stars face the Colorado Avalanche for Game 5 of their Second Round series Monday night at American Airlines Center. This marks the fifth time the clubs have met in the playoffs, earning a postseason record of 16-19.
  • The Stars lead the Second Round series, 3-1. Through four games, Dallas has outscored Colorado, 17-9. They have gone 4-for-12 (33.3%) on the power play and 8-for-10 (80.0%) on the penalty kill.
  • Forward Tyler Seguin has points (3-1--4) in three consecutive games, including the game-winning goal in both Game 2 and 3 of this series. He became the 14th player in franchise history to record the game-winning goal in consecutive playoff games.
  • Forward Jason Robertson tallied two points (0-2—2) in Monday night’s game in Colorado. He shares second among Stars skaters in this series with five points (0-5—5) in four games and ranks third among Stars skaters with 10 points (3-7—10) in 11 games this postseason.
  • Defenseman Miro Heiskanen posted three points (1-2—3) on Monday night against Colorado. He has earned seven points (3-4—7) in four games in this series. Heiskanen shares the lead among league defensemen with four goals and shares second with 12 points (4-8—12) in 11 playoff games.

Records vs Colorado 🏒

All-time regular-season
All-time postseason

68-67-12 Overall | 42-23-13 Home | 26-44-8 Road

3-2 Series | 17-19 Overall | 8-11 Home | 9-8 Road

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Wyatt Johnston posted his first career three-point (2-1—3) postseason game in Game 4 against Colorado. He recorded a goal both while on the power play and while shorthanded, becoming only the second player in franchise history to do so in a postseason game (Other: Roope Hintz, April 19, 2023 vs. Minnesota). Johnston's second goal of the night stood as the game winner, marking his fourth career game-winning goal in the postseason. Only two players in NHL history have as many before age 21: Jaromir Jagr (5) and Claude Lemieux (4). Johnston leads Stars skaters and shares third in the league with seven goals and ranks second on the club with 11 points (7-4—11) in the 2024 Playoffs.

Second Round Schedule 📅

Game
Date
Time
Location
Game 1: L 4-3
May 7
8:30 PM CT
American Airlines Center
Game 2: W 5-3
May 9
8:30 PM CT
American Airlines Center
Game 3: W 4-1
May 11
9:00 PM CT
Ball Arena
Game 4: W 5-1
May 13
8:30 PM CT
Ball Arena
Game 5
May 15
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center
Game 6
May 17
TBD
Ball Arena
Game 7
May 19
TBD
American Airlines Center

Whatever it takes: Stars turning adversity into advantages in first two rounds

Wyatt’s way: Johnston continues meteoric rise with Game 4 surge

Stars at Avalanche 05.13.24

Heika’s Take: Stars navigate “powder keg” Game 4, push Avs to brink

