Game Day Guide: Stars vs Avalanche

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Wyatt Johnston posted his first career three-point (2-1—3) postseason game in Game 4 against Colorado. He recorded a goal both while on the power play and while shorthanded, becoming only the second player in franchise history to do so in a postseason game (Other: Roope Hintz, April 19, 2023 vs. Minnesota). Johnston's second goal of the night stood as the game winner, marking his fourth career game-winning goal in the postseason. Only two players in NHL history have as many before age 21: Jaromir Jagr (5) and Claude Lemieux (4). Johnston leads Stars skaters and shares third in the league with seven goals and ranks second on the club with 11 points (7-4—11) in the 2024 Playoffs.