Game Day Guide: Stars vs Avalanche

Dallas Stars
Colorado Avalanche
Record
13-8-0 (8-2-0 Home)
13-10-0 (6-4-0 Away)
Rank
26 Points (T-3rd Central)
26 Points (T-3rd Central)
Power Play
16.7% (11-for-66)
28.2% (20-for-71)
Penalty Kill
81.7% (49-for-60)
72.4% (42-for-58)
Last 10 Games
6-4-0
7-3-0

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Colorado Avalanche Friday night at American Airlines Center for the first time this season. Entering Friday's match, the Stars are 13-8-0 while the Avalanche are 13-10-0. The teams face each other two more times this season, both in Colorado, on Jan. 18 and March 16.
  • Dallas is 68-67-21 all-time vs. Colorado, including a 42-23-13 mark at home.
  • The Stars have earned points in six of their last eight games played against the Avalanche at American Airlines Center (4-2-2). Dallas enters tomorrow's matchup against Colorado with a 8-2-0 record while playing at the American Airlines Center this season. Only one of Dallas “home” losses this season was American Airlines Center, with the first coming at Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland.
  • Forward Tyler Seguin leads active Stars in goals (25) and points (25-22—47) and is second in assists (22) in 41 career games against Colorado. Seguin's 25 goals against the Avalanche leads the NHL.
  • Forward Matt Duchene has 12 goals and 17 points (12-5—17) in 16 career games against his former club. Duchene was the third overall pick by the Avalanche in the 2009 NHL Draft and went on to record 428 points (178-250—428) in 586 regular-season games with them.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers

Tyler Seguin (7-1—8, 5 GP)

Tyler Seguin (25-22—47, 41 GP)

Logan Stankoven (1-1—2, 2 GP) 

Jamie Benn (14-33—47, 58 GP)

Wyatt Johnston (1-3—4, 2 GP)

Matt Dumba (3-15—18, 41 GP)

Matt Duchene (12-5—17, 16 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Johnston carries a four-game point streak (1-4—5) heading into Friday's game against Colorado. Johnston is one game away from tying a season-high point streak of five games (last: Oct. 10 to Oct. 17). He has scored five points (2-3—5) in eight career games against the Avalanche.

Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar has scored five points (2-3—5) in his last five games played. Makar leads NHL blueliners in points (30), goals (8) and assists (22), and has only been held without a point in five of his 23 games played this season. In his career against Dallas, Makar has skated in 15 games while putting up 13 points (2-11—13).

First Shift 🏒

As the Stars pass the quarter point in the 2024-25 season, they definitely have some challenges.

After posting back-to-back trips to the Western Conference Final under coach Pete DeBoer and his staff, the start of this year has been uneven. Dallas last season had the best road record in the NHL and the best in franchise history at 26-10-5. This year, Dallas is 5-6-0 away from home and also has an additional “home” loss in Finland. That’s something that has to be addressed.

But, conversely, they are much better at home, going 8-1-0 at American Airlines Center, adding to the realization that this is a completely different season.

So when you compare the two performances, there is a lot to be addressed. Dallas was second best in points percentage last season at .689 and is eighth best this year at .619. The Stars last season were third in scoring at 3.59 goals per game and are eighth this year at 3.38 goals per game. That said, they are still eighth in both categories.

But it doesn’t feel that way.

“This team I don’t think has had a ton of adversity these last two years, and there’s a little bit coming at us right now,” said Duchene after a 6-2 loss in Chicago on Wednesday. “We’ve just got to figure things out and keep working and pushing.”

The Stars’ biggest issue so far has been a lack of power play success. Dallas is 25th in success rate on the man advantage at 16.7 percent after ranking sixth last year at 24.2 percent. They also have surrendered three shorthanded goals after allowing only four all of last season.

“We have to find the balance,” said Johnston. “You can’t panic, you have to stay focused. You just have to outwork the penalty killers. You have five guys, but you still have to work harder than their four.”

The Stars will get the chance to do that with some great tests coming up. Dallas plays host to Colorado on Friday and Winnipeg on Sunday. The Avalanche are starting to get healthy and are 7-2-0 in their past nine games. Winnipeg is leading the NHL at 18-5-0. After winning the Central Division last season, Dallas currently ranks third.

That said, this is a strange season. Because the league will shut down for the Four Nations Faceoff in February, and because the Stars took a week to go to Finland, the schedule is condensed. As a result, the players and coaches have to adjust. Even so, many good teams have had challenges this year too, and that’s part of the game.

“You look around the league and we’re not the only team going through something like this,” DeBoer said. “You have to dig in and stick together and get your foundation back and play better hockey.”

Key Numbers 🔢

4

Former Stars forward Valeri Nichushkin has 4 points (2 goals, 2 assists) in 11 career games against Dallas. He has 5 points (2 goals, 3 assists) in 6 games since returning from a league suspension.

16.1

Dallas ranks fourth in the NHL in giveaways per game at 16.1. Colorado ranks fifth at 16.0.

72.4 percent

Colorado ranks 29th in penalty kill success rate at 72.4 percent. Dallas ranks 25th in power play success rate at 16.7 percent.

He Said It 📢

“We’ve got to find a way to make a difference in these games. We’ve got a lot of work to do.”

- Benn on the lack of success of the power play and how it is affecting the outcome of games

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Opponent
Date
Time
Location
December 1
3:30 PM CT
American Airlines Center
Utah Hockey Club
December 2
8:00 PM CT
Delta Center
Los Angeles Kings
December 4
9:00 PM CT
Crypto.com Arena

