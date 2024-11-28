Heika’s Take: Stars hit Thanksgiving break on shaky note in lopsided loss to Blackhawks

DeSmith faced some tough shots, but he also looked shaky at times. He hasn’t been playing as much lately and he was coming off a 4-2 loss to Anaheim last week. Yes, the Stars had some breakdowns, but DeSmith started the season being almost unbeatable and now is routinely allowing big goals in a recent 0-3-0 skid. On Wednesday, Hall worked his way in for his second goal six minutes into the first period and then had his hat trick eight minutes into the second.