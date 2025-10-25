Game Day Guide: Stars vs Hurricanes

View the latest information on the matchup against Carolina, including how to watch, listen, and live stream the game

Home2568_gdg_102525
By Stars Staff

When: Saturday, October 25 at 7:00 p.m.

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: Victory+

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Dallas Stars
Carolina Hurricanes
Record
3-3-1 (1-2-1 Home)
6-1-0 (4-1-0 Away)
Rank
7 Points (7th in Central)
12 Points (2nd in Central)
Power Play
31.8% (7-for-22)
7.7% (2-for-26)
Penalty Kill
65.2% (15-for-23)
88.9% (24-for-27)
Last 10 Games
3-3-1
6-1-0

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Carolina Hurricanes Saturday night for the first of two matchups this season. The two teams will face each other again on January 6 in Carolina.
  • Dallas is 53-36-10 all-time vs. Carolina, including a 29-15-4 mark on home ice.
  • The Stars have earned points in seven of their last 10 contests against the Hurricanes (5-3-2), dating back to April 26, 2021.
  • Defenseman Miro Heiskanen enters Saturday's game riding a three-game point streak against the Hurricanes (1-4—5). In all, Heiskanen has tallied 13 points (1-12—13) in 19 career games vs. Carolina. His 23:55 time on ice per game against Carolina ranks ninth among active NHL defensemen who have played the Hurricanes at least 10 times during their career. Heiskanen's 13 career points against the Hurricanes rank second in franchise history by a defenseman behind Brad Maxwell (15).
  • Forward Mikko Rantanen has tallied 11 points (5-6—11) in his last seven games against the Hurricanes, dating back to April 16, 2022. Rantanen has totaled 15 points (7-8—15) in 16 career games played vs. Carolina.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Miro Heiskanen (1-4—5, 3 GP)
Jamie Benn (16-19—35, 34 GP)
Wyatt Johnston (1-2—3, 3 GP)
Tyler Seguin (12-8—20, 31 GP)
Thomas Harley (2-0—2, 2 GP)
Matt Duchene (7-13—20, 33 GP)
Jason Robertson (5-13—18, 14 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Jason Robertson has totaled seven points (3-4—7) through the team’s first seven games of the season and enters Saturday's contest ranked second on the team in scoring. The Stars are outscoring their opponents 5-2 when Robertson is on the ice during 5-on-5 play, according to Natural Stat Trick. In his career against Carolina, Robertson has 18 points (5-13—18) in 14 games, holding a plus-minus rating of +9 and a team-high of 1.29 points per game.

Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis enters Saturday's game riding a seven-game point streak (7-4—11) through the team's first seven games. He tops Carolina skaters in total points (11) and points per game (1.57). He also carries a plus-minus rating of +3. Through the team's first five games of the season (Oct. 9 - Oct. 18), Jarvis recorded four game-winning goals. Entering play Friday, he leads the NHL in game winning goals (4) and shares first in overall goals (7) this season. In his career against the Stars, Jarvis has registered five points (2-3—5) in eight games.

First Shift 🏒

The Stars opened the 2025-26 regular season as one of the top scoring teams in the league.

In more recent games, they have had a harder time getting goals.

So as they move forward in the Glen Gulutzan era, there is an understanding that this will take some time. After scoring just four goals in the past three games, Gulutzan said there is a process to finding the right groove.

“It's never linear,” the new coach said. “It's up and down, you get hot and you get cold. Fifty-goal-scorers don't score, usually, in fifty straight games. Same thing with us, we'll find it.”

Gulutzan said the relationship between offense and defense is important in the NHL, and while the Stars did light up the scoreboard in games against Winnipeg, Colorado and Minnesota, they had some deficiencies that showed up in losses to Vancouver, St. Louis and Columbus. On Thursday, Dallas was much better defensively and that helped get the game to overtime before Los Angeles won 3-2.

“We've been really hammering on the details of defense, and you could see tonight we didn't give up a lot,” Gulutzan said. “The scoring will come, especially with this group.”

Dallas ranked third in the NHL in scoring last season at 3.35 goals per game. It ranks 19th this season at 3.00. Four players are averaging at least a point per game.

That said, there is a balance to pushing for more and staying calm.

“I think at times we can be gripping our sticks, because we want it so much,” said Rantanen. “But we just have to stay focused and do what comes natural.”

A big part of that is finding cleaner ways to break out the puck. Dallas did that on Thursday, but it has been an issue at times.

“It's frustrating,” said Heiskanen. “You want to be really good at breaking the puck out and it makes the whole game a lot easier, and you just have to find ways to do that. I think we are just maybe thinking too much or trying too much once in a while and just simplify a little and make it a little easier for everyone.”

Bottom line, the smoother you are as a team, the easier it is to score.

“I think we played better today than what we have been playing lately,” said center Roope Hintz. “But we need to cash in more. We had good looks tonight, but it’s still not good enough because we have to put those in the net. So, we have to find that somewhere in the next game.”

Key Numbers 🔢

55.8 percent

Carolina ranks fourth in SAT (shot attempt differential at even strength). The Hurricanes have led the league for three straight seasons in this category at 59.3 percent. Second place Florida is at 54.9 percent.

18.8

Carolina ranks 29th in hits per game at 18.8 per game. The Hurricanes ranked 30th last season at 17.1. Dallas ranks 20th this year at 20.3 after finishing 31st last season at 15.1.

28:07

That was Heiskanen’s time on ice on Thursday against Los Angeles. Heiskanen is averaging 25:25 through seven games this year.

He Said It 📢

“I don’t think so . . . I would say the potential will hopefully be Sunday [at Nashville]. If not, it will be soon thereafter.”

-Stars coach Glen Gulutzan on the availability of Duchene and Oskar Bäck for Saturday’s game against Carolina

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

