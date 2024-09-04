Larry Fleet to headline Dallas Stars Hall of Fame Induction Gala

FRISCO, Texas – Country music star Larry Fleet (“Things I Take For Granted,” “Where I Find God,” “Working Man”) will headline the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame Induction Gala presented by Truist on Sunday, Oct. 20. Hosted by the Dallas Stars Foundation, the event will take place at Gilley’s South Side Ballroom in Dallas at 6 p.m. The concert celebration, presented by Grey Goose, will begin at 8:30 p.m.
A limited number of four-top tables will be available for purchase, allowing guests to watch the induction ceremony and receive floor access to the Larry Fleet concert. The package also includes a crafted chef’s table dinner and two bar drink tickets per guest. Dallas Stars Victory Club Members will receive a special presale via email on Wednesday, Sept. 4, as an added benefit. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, Sept. 6 and can be purchased by clicking here. All proceeds from ticket sales and the event will benefit the Dallas Stars Foundation.
"Larry is one of the most sought-after musicians in country music, and we are thrilled to have him on our stage,” Dallas Stars President and CEO Brad Alberts said. “His genuine songwriting and authentic sound make it easy for anyone to connect with Larry and his music. He is the perfect complement to help us celebrate the inductions of Brenden Morrow and Jim Lites into the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame.”
Attendees are encouraged to arrive early for the Lexus Walk of Fame, which will feature current Dallas Stars players, Stars Hall of Fame members, and this year's inductees Morrow and Lites. The Lexus Walk of Fame will begin at 5 p.m.
The induction gala and ceremony will take place prior to the concert. Following the ceremony, Fleet will take the main stage for a one-of-a-kind concert in an intimate setting.
About the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame
The Dallas Stars Hall of Fame recognizes players and/or staff members who have positively impacted the Dallas Stars Hockey Club in such a way that their contributions cannot be overlooked. The two categories of the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame are Player (Skater/Goaltender) and Builder (Executive Level Staff or Coach). A maximum of one Player and one Builder are eligible for selection in any election period and there is no requirement that the maximum of either category is reached in any given election period.
Players must demonstrate exceptional attributes in the areas of playing ability, sportsmanship, character and contributions to the Dallas Stars Hockey Club, while builders are evaluated on their demonstration of exceptional attributes in coaching, managerial or executive ability, or ability in another significant off-ice role, sportsmanship, character and contributions to the Dallas Stars Hockey Club and to the game of hockey in general.
Any player who had their number retired by the Dallas Stars Hockey Club received immediate inclusion into the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame without consideration by the Selection Committee. Similarly, all owners of the Dallas Stars Hockey Club received automatic induction as Builders without consideration by the Selection Committee.
For a complete breakdown of Hall of Fame election procedures and additional information on the selection process, please visit DallasStars.com/HallofFame.
About Larry Fleet
Tennessee-born troubadour Larry Fleet grew up on a stack of records spanning Merle Haggard, Otis Redding, Willie Nelson, and Marvin Gaye. A thoughtful songwriter with a knack for a one-liner, an ear for a sturdy hook, and a powerhouse voice that strikes like a match, Fleet was working blue-collar jobs to make ends meet long before landing his recording contract with Big Loud Records. Seven years in, the devout family man is turning heads among fans and critics with albums full of soon-to-be-classics; 2021's tribute to the music that raised him, Stack of Records, his aptly titled 2019 debut, Workin' Hard, and his third effort featuring current single “Things I Take For Granted,” Earned It, out now. Additionally, he recently earned his first No. 1 single, “Man Made A Bar,” recorded by Morgan Wallen and Eric Church. Saving Country Music puts it simply: “If you're looking for the future of traditional country music, then look no further than . . . Larry Fleet.” A road-tested live show standout, he recently wrapped his headlining The Earned It Tour. With crowd-winning opening slots under his belt supporting Wallen, Darius Rucker, Willie Nelson, Jamey Johnson, Billy Currington, and many more, in addition to joining Jon Pardi's Mr. Saturday Night Tour this fall, fans can learn more at LarryFleet.com.