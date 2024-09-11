Dallas Stars, a Parent Media Co. Inc., announce partnership with PMG

About PMG

PMG is a global independent marketing services and technology company that seeks to inspire people and brands that anything is possible. Driven by shared success, PMG brings together business strategy and transformation, creative, media, and insights, all powered by our proprietary marketing intelligence platform, Alli. With offices in New York, London, Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin, Atlanta, Brighton, Costa Rica, and Cleveland, our team is made up of 900 employees globally, and our work for brands like Apple, Nike, CKE Restaurants, Dropbox, Experian, Intuit, Kimberly-Clark, Kohler, Sephora, Travelex, and Whole Foods has received top industry recognitions including Cannes Lions and Adweek Media Plan of the Year.

Named Digiday’s 2024 Independent Media Agency of the Year, Ad Age’s 2023 A-List, MediaPost’s 2022 & 2020 Independent Agency of the Year, and Adweek’s 2021 Breakthrough Media Agency, PMG has grown through commitments to continuous improvement, business integrity, and cultivating dynamic relationships. PMG is proud to be named among Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators, Best Workplaces for Women, and to be the only company named to Ad Age’s Best Places to Work for nine years in a row.

For more information about PMG, visit www.pmg.com.

