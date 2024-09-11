Dallas Stars, a Parent Media Co. Inc., announce partnership with PMG

FRISCO, Texas – Dallas Stars President and CEO Brad Alberts, A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC) President and CEO Neil Gruninger and PMG Head of Partnerships Sam Bloom announced this evening that Victory+ will partner with PMG, a global independent marketing services and technology company, to provide innovative media opportunities for brands on their new, free streaming platform. The announcement was made this evening during the Dallas Stars on Victory+ Launch event at The Factory in Deep Ellum.
The Stars and APMC select Dallas-based PMG to engage sports fans and brands through the free direct-to-consumer streaming model platform Victory+
The Stars and APMC will be part of the first-ever PMG Sports Lab, where clients can test, learn, and experiment to be a first mover in the ever-evolving space of sports marketing. Victory+ marks the first time that a major professional team produces and controls their local and regional media rights, exclusively across digital channels. This model provides team sponsors and advertisers with more innovative media opportunities to reach and engage fans. Participating PMG clients will help co-create this new sports model and benefit from best-in-class rates, PMG-exclusive media packages, custom creative placements, and test-and-learn opportunities, along with rigorous measurement and analytics from PMG’s award-winning Alli marketing intelligence platform.
“We partnered with PMG because of their track record of delivering measurable results for their clients through relationships and technology,” said Alberts. “Working with Dallas-based companies has always been important to our organization. With their offices right next to American Airlines Center, they understand our drive to have the best fan experience in professional sports both in our arena and on Victory+.”
Beginning this season, all regional Stars games will be on Victory+, a free direct-to-consumer streaming service created for fans. Victory+ will officially be available for download beginning today in the App Store, Google Play and major television streaming devices. The platform will ensure fans within the Dallas Stars regional territory (Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas) can enjoy content on their preferred device. Fans outside the Stars regional territory will still be able to enjoy Victory+ to watch a robust menu of ancillary content provided by the team.
“This partnership marks an exciting opportunity for all involved,” said Gruninger. “Our cutting-edge technology ensures the most efficient and impactful ad delivery, allowing companies to maximize their investment while fans enjoy watching their favorite teams for free. We're thrilled to collaborate with PMG to enhance the live sports streaming experience for everyone.”
“Live sports is fragmenting at breakneck speed at the national level, and we believe the next battleground is regional sports,” said Bloom. “We’re excited to partner with the Dallas Stars on this first-of-its-kind, ad-supported Direct-to-Fan (DTF) streaming model. Victory+ brings the arena experience home—offering new ways to engage fans directly, while PMG’s Sports Lab offers new ways for advertisers to get into the game.”
“PMG’s sports marketing practice is committed to leaning into innovative digital-first platforms and partnerships in sports,” added PMG head of sports marketing Dan Conti. “With a game-changing streaming product that blends local sponsorship access and assets with local sports media distribution and scale, we’re thrilled about the creative opportunities and potential for PMG’s sports clients to partner with Victory+.”
About APMC
A Parent Media Co. Inc. is a media and technology company focused on providing innovative solutions to consumers and brands. APMC is a leader in Safe Streaming™ delivering an end-to-end solution to brands and platforms with an emphasis on unlocking incremental revenue. Utilizing proprietary streaming and monetization technologies, APMC reaches millions of homes globally through its products including Kidoodle.TV®, Dude Perfect Streaming Service, Glitch+™, and Safe Exchange™. With over a decade of expertise, APMC’s foundational technology is trusted by the world's largest brands, providing an unparalleled streaming experience. Whether through FAST channels or VOD streaming, APMC specializes in OTT content delivery and monetization across major connected TV and mobile platforms. Visit www.aparentmedia.com for more information.
About Victory+
Victory+ a groundbreaking FREE end-to-end, direct to consumer, sports streaming service made for fans, by fans. It is the newest streaming service from A Parent Media Co. Inc. and features free regional broadcasts of various sports teams including the Dallas Stars and Anaheim Ducks. Victory+ is also the home to a library of on-demand, premium sports-based, outdoors, and extreme sports content. Visit www.victoryplus.com to learn more.
About PMG
PMG is a global independent marketing services and technology company that seeks to inspire people and brands that anything is possible. Driven by shared success, PMG brings together business strategy and transformation, creative, media, and insights, all powered by our proprietary marketing intelligence platform, Alli. With offices in New York, London, Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin, Atlanta, Brighton, Costa Rica, and Cleveland, our team is made up of 900 employees globally, and our work for brands like Apple, Nike, CKE Restaurants, Dropbox, Experian, Intuit, Kimberly-Clark, Kohler, Sephora, Travelex, and Whole Foods has received top industry recognitions including Cannes Lions and Adweek Media Plan of the Year.
Named Digiday’s 2024 Independent Media Agency of the Year, Ad Age’s 2023 A-List, MediaPost’s 2022 & 2020 Independent Agency of the Year, and Adweek’s 2021 Breakthrough Media Agency, PMG has grown through commitments to continuous improvement, business integrity, and cultivating dynamic relationships. PMG is proud to be named among Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators, Best Workplaces for Women, and to be the only company named to Ad Age’s Best Places to Work for nine years in a row.
For more information about PMG, visit www.pmg.com.
PMG Media Contact:
David LaBar
+1 646 456 4505
[email protected]