Dallas Stars sign Esa Lindell to a five-year, $26.25 million contract extension

Last season, Lindell paced the team and ranked second in the NHL with 3:32 shorthanded TOI/G, marking back-to-back seasons that he has finished second in the category. In four of the last six seasons, Lindell has ranked top five in the League in shorthanded TOI/G and since the 2017-18 season, he has logged the most total shorthanded TOI of any active player in the NHL with 1,632:46. During the 2024 postseason, he tallied five points (3-2—5) in 19 contests, ranking second among team blueliners in points and TOI/G (24:45).