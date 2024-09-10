Dallas Stars announce 2024-25 regular-season broadcast schedule

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars President and CEO Brad Alberts, in conjunction with Victory+ Chief Operating Officer Jason Walsh, and Vice President and Market Manager of Cumulus Media, Dallas/Fort Worth Dan Bennett announced the club’s 2024-25 broadcast schedule. This season, the Stars will broadcast 69 of the team’s 82 regular-season games on Victory+ along with 14 games being covered nationally on ESPN, ESPN+ or TNT. Additionally, all six of the club's preseason contests will be broadcast on Victory+.
For the first time ever, all Dallas Stars preseason games will be broadcast on Victory+. Home games will have a familiar feel with Bogorad and Reaugh on the call, while preseason road games will feature a non-traditional, conversational style show with Rea and Severyn joined by various guests throughout each telecast.
Color analyst Daryl “Razor” Reaugh and play-by-play announcer Josh Bogorad return as the broadcast duo for Stars television and radio broadcasts for their seventh year together at the helm. Reaugh embarks on his 28th season, with all but two seasons serving as the team's color analyst. Bogorad enters his seventh campaign as the club's play-by-play announcer and his 12th with the Stars broadcast team. Victory+ will offer fans comprehensive coverage that includes pregame and postgame shows. Brien Rea will return for his seventh season with the broadcast team alongside Brent Severyn, who returns for his 21st season in the position.
Beginning this season, all regional Stars games will be on Victory+, a free direct to consumer streaming service created for fans. Victory+ will officially be available for download beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 11 in the App Store, Google Play and major television streaming devices. The platform will ensure fans within the Dallas Stars regional territory (Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas) can enjoy content on their preferred device. Fans outside the Stars regional territory will still be able to enjoy Victory+ to watch a robust menu of ancillary content provided by the team.
Along with the 69 announced contests airing on Victory+, the Stars will play 14 nationally televised games during the 2024-25 season. For a complete list of nationally televised games, please click here.
Sportsradio 96.7 FM and 1310 The Ticket enters its 16th season as the flagship radio home of Dallas Stars hockey and will broadcast all 82 regular-season games, with Bruce LeVine contributing to the pregame, intermission and postgame radio shows. The all-sports station broadcasts on both 96.7 FM and 1310 AM, and streams online at www.theticket.com.
All times and broadcast stations are subject to change. More information about how to download Victory+ and other frequently asked questions can be found at DallasStars.com/Victory+.