Dallas Stars announce 2024-25 regular-season broadcast schedule

Color analyst Daryl “Razor” Reaugh and play-by-play announcer Josh Bogorad return as the broadcast duo for Stars television and radio broadcasts for their seventh year together at the helm. Reaugh embarks on his 28th season, with all but two seasons serving as the team's color analyst. Bogorad enters his seventh campaign as the club's play-by-play announcer and his 12th with the Stars broadcast team. Victory+ will offer fans comprehensive coverage that includes pregame and postgame shows. Brien Rea will return for his seventh season with the broadcast team alongside Brent Severyn, who returns for his 21st season in the position.