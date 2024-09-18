Dallas Stars announce additions to hockey operations department

FRISCO, Texas – Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the following changes to the club’s hockey operations department:
Jordie Benn rejoins the organization as a player development assistant and AHL scout after 12 seasons in the NHL
- Jordie Benn has joined the department as a player development assistant/AHL scout
- Bob Emery has joined the department as an amateur scout
- Matt Mangene has joined the department as a professional scout
- Roy Nelson has joined the department as a physical therapist
Benn rejoins the organization as a player development assistant/AHL scout, transitioning to the front office after 12 seasons in the NHL. The native of Victoria, British Columbia spent a total of six seasons in Dallas and tallied 71 points (11-60—71) in 302 career games. He appeared twice in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, notching three assists (0-3—3) in seven postseason contests. Benn also recorded 65 points (18-47—65) in 165 American Hockey League (AHL) regular-season games with the Texas Stars, amassing two assists (0-2—2) in eight Calder Cup Playoff games. In total, he appeared in 607 career regular-season NHL games and scored 137 points (26-111—137) with Dallas, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Minnesota, and Toronto. He skated in the Stanley Cup Playoffs on five occasions, amassing four assists (0-4—4) in 23 games.
Emery begins his first season as an amateur scout after spending five seasons as the director of men’s ice hockey operations for Merrimack College. One of the most successful coaches in NCAA history, he served as the head coach at Plattsburgh State for 30 years (1989-2019), where he amassed a 624-215-65 record and captured two NCAA Division III national championships. During his time with the Cardinals, he guided the team to 16 State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) titles and made 18 NCAA Division III Tournament appearances, including 10 trips to the national semifinals. The Somerville, Massachusetts native’s .726 career winning percentage ranks second all-time in NCAA men’s hockey history, while his 624 career wins are the 14th-most by any head coach. Originally selected in the 10th round (208th overall) by the Montreal Canadiens in the 1982 NHL Draft, he played his collegiate hockey at Boston College and played professionally in the AHL with Fredericton Express and Maine Mariners.
Mangene enters his first season as a professional scout after 10 seasons as a professional hockey player. He spent four seasons from 2014-18 with the Texas Stars, registering 80 points (20-60—80) in 206 career contests. The forward skated in 26 career Calder Cup Playoff games and posted 12 points (2-10—12), helping the Texas Stars reach the Calder Cup Final against the Toronto Marlies in 2018. In total, he recorded 140 points (37-103—140) in 406 career AHL games. He most recently played for EC VSV in Austria and tallied 27 points (7-20—27) in 49 games.
Nelson begins his first campaign with the Stars as a physical therapist after spending last season with the University of Minnesota as a Division I Sports Therapy Fellow. With the Golden Gophers, he worked with football, men’s and women’s hockey, baseball and women’s soccer. Prior to his time in Minneapolis, Nelson spent six years in various physical therapy roles with the Houston Methodist hospital system in the Houston area. A board certified orthopedic and sports physical therapist, he earned his Doctor of Physical Therapy at the University of North Dakota.