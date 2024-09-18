Dallas Stars announce additions to hockey operations department

Emery begins his first season as an amateur scout after spending five seasons as the director of men’s ice hockey operations for Merrimack College. One of the most successful coaches in NCAA history, he served as the head coach at Plattsburgh State for 30 years (1989-2019), where he amassed a 624-215-65 record and captured two NCAA Division III national championships. During his time with the Cardinals, he guided the team to 16 State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) titles and made 18 NCAA Division III Tournament appearances, including 10 trips to the national semifinals. The Somerville, Massachusetts native’s .726 career winning percentage ranks second all-time in NCAA men’s hockey history, while his 624 career wins are the 14th-most by any head coach. Originally selected in the 10th round (208th overall) by the Montreal Canadiens in the 1982 NHL Draft, he played his collegiate hockey at Boston College and played professionally in the AHL with Fredericton Express and Maine Mariners.