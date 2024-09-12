Player Profile: Evgenii Dadonov

Expectations for 2024-25: Dadonov knows coach Pete DeBoer pretty well and their interactions – first in Florida when Dadonov was young, and more recently in Vegas – is probably a key reason why Dadonov was acquired. You can tell that DeBoer likes Dadonov and doesn’t mind using him in any situation. That said, he is 35 and there are younger players who probably need minutes ahead of the veteran. With Wyatt Johnston a fixture and Logan Stankoven and Mavrik Bourque likely candidates for the top nine, Dadonov is probably going to be a regular on the fourth line with Sam Steel. That’s not a bad thing, as the two still offer some depth goals, and that has been a key to the DeBoer way of thinking in Dallas. One of the most noticeable elements of Dadonov’s time with the Stars is his playoff performance. After missing the last third of the season, Dadonov came in and played every playoff game. He had a solid 7 points (3 goals, 4 assists) in 19 games and came up with some key plays in big moments. In his two years in Dallas, Dadonov ranks ninth in playoff points per game (0.49), third in even strength goals (7) and fourth in plus-minus (plus-5). He is eighth in shots on goal at 55, despite being 18th in average time on ice at 14:05. There’s a reason Pete DeBoer trusts the guy . . . he can raise his game at the right time of the year.