Finding the right fit is the key for any successful relationship, and the partnership between the Dallas Stars and MoneyGram is a shining example. Together, they are partnering to drive community-focused initiatives, demonstrated by their recent work helping children discover the joy of hockey and learn to play the sport in Mexico.
Dallas Stars and MoneyGram team up to provide access to hockey
Shared missions drive community-focused initiatives, including a collaboration to elevate "learn to play" hockey camps in Mexico City
Led by the Stars Vice President of Cultural Growth and Strategy, Al Montoya, the organization has been offering “learn to play” hockey camps in Mexico City for a few years, and now their efforts are being elevated to a new level because of the help from MoneyGram’s sponsorship, both financially and emotionally.
“You need other people to buy in and other people to be a part of it, and we definitely have that,” Montoya said of the partnership that is helping to create new players. “That’s where MoneyGram came in. Without them, these things aren’t possible. And for them to see the work and our dedication to the community, and really, the value in all of this, that’s just so rewarding. Our missions align, and that’s a great feeling.”
MoneyGram’s Head of Global Sponsorship, David Paro, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the synergies between the two organizations. Based in Dallas, MoneyGram serves a large population of people in the U.S. who send money home to family and friends in Mexico. The Stars, meanwhile, are spreading the joy of hockey, exploring new paths to engage the Mexican community.
“The thing that is great about what we do is we know we help people stay connected to the people they love,” Paro said. “That’s what we do, by being able to very easily, very inexpensively, and very safely get money to the people they love . . . we’re honored to be in this business. And then to be able to do that with people like the Stars, that makes it even better.”
The most recent “learn to play” camp was held around Mother’s Day in Mexico City and had almost 50 participants. Players were given equipment and learned the basics of the game. They also were given information on how to continue to explore the sport. Montoya highlighted the impact of the program, noting that several participants later attended camps in Dallas, proudly displaying MoneyGram stickers on their helmets and bags.
“Partnering with the Stars has given us another avenue to connect with some of the families we serve in a meaningful way, and it was incredibly fulfilling to see the joy these kids experienced when they stepped onto the ice for the first time,” added Sarah Johnston, Head of Global Brand Media at MoneyGram. “This is the kind of partnership that truly resonates with our mission to make a real impact in communities around the world, and we’re excited to continue building on this momentum.”
MoneyGram, a global leader in cross-border payments, has served over 150 million people around the word over the past five years. MoneyGram also currently partners with FC Dallas and MoneyGram Haas F1 Team.
“We are a global company, and that is where we can use sports in our marketing,” Paro added. “Or focus is always on customers, and we work hard to allow our customers to get close to things they are passionate about. We love to create opportunities. To be able to tie in the U.S. and Dallas with Mexico, and to do it on Mother’s Day, it was a perfect fit for us. When things like that come together and you’re doing it with a team like the Stars, it just seems natural.”
Around the world, Mother’s Day is one of MoneyGram’s most significant holidays, with many people sending money home to celebrate their mothers. This year, MoneyGram concluded the "learn to play" program by providing the mothers of participating children with cash gifts, honoring their support for their children’s future.
The Stars are also committed to expanding their global reach. They are playing in Finland this year, and they are determined to be on the leading edge of initiatives in Mexico. With the Arizona Coyotes moving to Utah, there is an opportunity for the Stars to do even more.
“We are trying to grow our sport, we’ve been doing that since we came down here,” said Stars President and CEO Brad Alberts. “But as our community gets more and more diverse, we want to match that diversity. We really want to show people that hockey is for everyone.”
Part of the plan is to get an NHL game in Mexico, and the guess is there could be a lot more kids playing hockey in the audience when that happens.
“You think about the Hispanic community and the Mexican community and the Mexican-American community, and their passion for sports is huge,” said Montoya. “Their love for hockey is there, and what we did is just provide access. When we did that, they showed how much they love the game. We provided the access, and these kids were over the moon to participate and jump on board.”
