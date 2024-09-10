Player Profile: Casey DeSmith

Expectations for 2024-25: DeSmith is walking into a solid situation. Like in Vancouver, he will be backing up a top-notch goalie in Jake Oettinger. Like in Vancouver, Oettinger also could miss a few stretches of time because of his injury history. The hope for the Stars is that DeSmith’s age and experience will allow him to understand and handle that role the way that Scott Wedgewood did last season. DeSmith’s career numbers are impressive as he is 70-53-21 with a 2.82 GAA and .909 save percentage. However, those numbers have slipped in recent years, and that’s led to a couple of team changes for DeSmith. He was 15-16-4 with the Penguins (3.17 GAA, .905 save percentage), which led to the trade. He could have been an affordable option to stay in Vancouver, but Silovs is 23 and could be a challenger to Demko, so he was the obvious choice over DeSmith. The fact Dallas signed DeSmith to a three-year deal says a lot about how they feel about him. Realistically, the organizational depth in goal doesn’t go very deep, so the backup is going to be huge. If Oettinger does miss some time, or if he is out in the playoffs, the Stars want someone they feel can step in and win games. The hope is that DeSmith is that guy.