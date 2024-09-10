Player Profile: Casey DeSmith

DeSmith had some strong moments in his only season with the Canucks last year posting a 12-9-6 record, a 2.89 GAA and .896 save percentage

deszmith for web
By Mike Heika
@MikeHeika Senior Staff Writer

Name: Casey DeSmith

Number: 1

Age: 33

Birthplace: Rochester, New Hampshire

Height/Weight: 6-0, 181

2023-24 stats: 12-9-6, 2.89 GAA and .896 save percentage with Vancouver

Contract: In first year of three-year contract that averages $1 million per season

Performance evaluation: Casey DeSmith had some strong moments in his only season with the Canucks last year. After being a huge part of the Penguin organization for eight seasons, DeSmith was traded to the Canucks and found a home with Vancouver. The Canucks have one of the better goalies in the league in Thatcher Demko, but the big American has been injury-prone and that has put a fair amount of pressure on the backup goalie. DeSmith handled that well last season, playing eight games in April while posting a 2:02 GAA. He was pretty good in the playoffs, splitting two decisions before suffering a groin injury. Third goalie Arturs Silovs then stepped in and won some games, creating a tough decision for management. They let DeSmith walk in free agency and the Stars snapped him up.

Expectations for 2024-25: DeSmith is walking into a solid situation. Like in Vancouver, he will be backing up a top-notch goalie in Jake Oettinger. Like in Vancouver, Oettinger also could miss a few stretches of time because of his injury history. The hope for the Stars is that DeSmith’s age and experience will allow him to understand and handle that role the way that Scott Wedgewood did last season. DeSmith’s career numbers are impressive as he is 70-53-21 with a 2.82 GAA and .909 save percentage. However, those numbers have slipped in recent years, and that’s led to a couple of team changes for DeSmith. He was 15-16-4 with the Penguins (3.17 GAA, .905 save percentage), which led to the trade. He could have been an affordable option to stay in Vancouver, but Silovs is 23 and could be a challenger to Demko, so he was the obvious choice over DeSmith. The fact Dallas signed DeSmith to a three-year deal says a lot about how they feel about him. Realistically, the organizational depth in goal doesn’t go very deep, so the backup is going to be huge. If Oettinger does miss some time, or if he is out in the playoffs, the Stars want someone they feel can step in and win games. The hope is that DeSmith is that guy.

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @MikeHeika.

