Dallas Stars sign Thomas Harley to a two-year, $8 million contract

During the 2023-24 regular season, he was one of three defensemen in the NHL to have a power-play goal, shorthanded goal and an overtime goal. Harley became the fourth-youngest defenseman in franchise history to score an OT goal, following Julius Honka (21 years, 122 days on April 4, 2017), Bob Rouse (21 years, 233 days on Feb. 6, 1986) and Miro Heiskanen (22 years, 88 days on Oct. 14, 2021) on Dec. 18, 2023 vs. Seattle. He recorded overtime goals in consecutive games from Jan. 25-27, becoming the sixth defenseman in NHL history to do so.