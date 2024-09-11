FRISCO, Texas – Dallas Stars President and CEO Brad Alberts, Vice President and Market Manager of Cumulus Media, Dallas/Fort Worth Dan Bennett and A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC) President and CEO Neil Gruninger announced today that Victory+ will become a digital streaming platform of The Ticket beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 25. The announcement was made this evening during the Dallas Stars on Victory+ Launch event at The Factory in Deep Ellum.
Sportsradio 96.7 FM/1310 AM The Ticket joins Victory+
Cumulus Media partners with the Dallas Stars and A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC) to make Victory+ a digital streaming platform of The Ticket
“Joining the Victory+ family will allow for expanded digital distribution of The Ticket that makes it easily available to Dallas Stars and Dallas/Fort Worth sports fans no matter where they are outside of their cars,” Bennett said. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to expand upon our lengthy relationship with the Stars and benefit from the industry-leading technology that APMC brings to the table.”
Since 2009, The Ticket has served as the radio home for Dallas Stars hockey, broadcasting all regular-season and postseason contests. Additionally, the station also broadcasts pregame, intermission and postgame programming, providing Metroplex sports fans with the most complete Stars coverage on the radio.
“The synergy that The Ticket on Victory+ provides our fans is unmatched in the sports industry,” Alberts said. “Our fans are now able to consume even more Dallas Stars content however and whenever is convenient for them. The Ticket has become synonymous with our hockey team, and this is just another chapter in our strong relationship.”
Now entering its 30th year in the Metroplex, The Ticket is Dallas/Fort Worth's first all-sports station, and the four-time winner of the NAB Marconi Award (2007, 2013, 2017, 2021), which recognizes the Best All-Sports Station in the United States. All four daily shows (The Musers, The Invasion, The Sweet Spot, The Hardline) consistently sit at the top of the Metroplex radio ratings. In addition to generating high ratings and garnering national awards, The Ticket is very involved in the local community and has raised well in excess of 11 million dollars with the help of their loyal "P1" listeners for local charities including Special Olympics of North Texas, the Dallas Stars Foundation, Austin Street Center, the American Red Cross, Genesis Women's Shelter, the MDA, MADD, Big Brothers and Sisters and many others.
"The Ticket is known for keeping listeners up to date on all Dallas Stars happenings and now being able to listen on Victory+ will give fans an all-in-one experience across devices," said Gruninger.
Beginning this season, all regional Stars games will be on Victory+, a free direct to consumer streaming service created for fans. Victory+ will officially be available for download beginning today in the App Store, Google Play and major television streaming devices. The platform will ensure fans within the Dallas Stars regional territory (Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas) can enjoy content on their preferred device. Fans outside the Stars regional territory will still be able to enjoy Victory+ to watch a robust menu of ancillary content provided by the team.
About Victory+
Victory+ a groundbreaking FREE end-to-end, direct to consumer, sports streaming service made for fans, by fans. It is the newest streaming service from A Parent Media Co. Inc. and features free regional broadcasts of various sports teams including the Dallas Stars and Anaheim Ducks. Victory+ is also the home to a library of on-demand, premium sports-based, outdoors, and extreme sports content. Visit www.victoryplus.com to learn more.
About Cumulus Media
Cumulus Media is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it.
Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 403 owned-and-operated radio stations across 85 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking.
Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees.