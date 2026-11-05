Game Day Guide: Stars at Blue Jackets

When: Thursday, November 5 at 6:00 p.m.
Where: Nationwide Arena
TV: Prime Video
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
View the latest information on the matchup against Columbus, including how to watch, listen, and live stream the game
When: Thursday, November 5 at 6:00 p.m.
Where: Nationwide Arena
TV: Prime Video
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
|
Dallas Stars
|
Columbus Blue Jackets
|
Record
|
9-5-1 (4-1-1 Away)
|
6-7-0 (5-3-0 Home)
|
Rank
|
19 points (3rd in Central)
|
12 points (6th in Metropolitan)
|
Power Play
|
23.5% (8-for-34)
|
17.1% (6-for-35)
|
Penalty Kill
|
90.0% (45-for-50)
|
72.5% (29-for-40)
|
Last 10 Games
|
7-3-0
|
4-6-0
|
Stars forward Jason Robertson scored three goals in Dallas’ last game — a 6-5 win against the Washington Capitals — to record the seventh hat trick of his career, which tied for the third-most hat tricks in franchise history according to NHL Stats. All three of Robertson’s goals came consecutively in the second period, making his performance against Washinton the third natural hat trick of his career. His three goals came just 5:20 apart to make his hat trick the third-fastest in franchise history according to NHL Stats behind only Tom McCarthy (5:15 on March 12, 1984) and Benn (5:17 on April 7, 2018). In all, Robertson has totaled 18 points (8-10—18) in 15 games this season and enters Thursday’s game tied with Rantanen for the team lead in goals, assists and points this year. In his career against Columbus, Robertson has compiled 14 points (6-8—14) and two game-winning goals in 17 games played. He enters Thursday's matchup having put up seven points (2-5—7) in his last seven games played against the Blue Jackets, dating back to Oct. 30, 2023.
Blue Jackets forward Charlie Coyle tied his single-game career high with four points (2-2—4) in Columbus' last contest — a 7-2 win against the Colorado Avalanche. His performance against the Avalanche marked as his sixth career four-point game and first since March 17, 2026 against the Carolina Hurricanes (5-1 W). Through 13 games played this season, Coyle has registered 13 points (3-10—13), carrying a plus-minus rating of +3. His 13 points are tied with teammate Kent Johnson for the team lead. According to NHL Stats, Coyle enters Thursday's game riding the fifth-longest active Ironman streak in the NHL (424 GP since Oct. 16, 2021). In his career against Dallas, Coyle has collected 19 points (5-14—19) in 41 games played, averaging 16:53 of time on ice per game.
The good news from the Stars' practice on Wednesday is that Miro Heiskanen’s upper body injury is less serious than first believed.
The bad news is it’s still an injury to one of the team’s best players.
Dallas had an optional practice in Columbus and Heiskanen stayed off the ice after leaving Tuesday’s 6-5 win over Washington after his first shift of the second period. Stars coach Glen Gulutzan listed Heiskanen as “day to day.”
“He’s going to be ‘day to day’ for a bit,” Gulutzan said. “We’ll see how he responds today. It won’t be long, so that’s a good thing.”
Gulutzan didn’t rule Heiskanen out for Thursday’s game against the Blue Jackets, but there is a real chance the 27-year-old defenseman could miss a game. Heiskanen is the team’s minutes played leader at 24:53 and is off to one of his best starts with 11 points (3 goals, 8 assists) in 15 games.
Teammate Roope Hintz calls him the best defenseman in the NHL, so any absence is going to be a challenge for the Stars, but Dallas managed an injury to Esa Lindell for five games earlier in the season, so it can do it again.
“We went through it when Esa went out. Those two are a huge part of our D core, and it’s never easy when they go out during a game,” said defenseman Lian Bichsel. “We stepped up and were able to win the game.”
Lindell saw his minutes go from an average of 21:38 to 26:32 on Tuesday. Tyler Myers jumped up from 15:45 to 21:19. Thomas Harley continues to play big minutes at 24:43. He had two assists and was plus-3 in Heiskanen’s absence Tuesday.
“I think Harls all year has played with a heightened level of intensity,” Gulutzan said. “I think this is a good opportunity for him. He’s more than capable of keeping us going.”
Gulutzan said he has challenged the blue line to make improvements this season. Myers is getting a bigger bite after joining the team in the spring last season. Bichsel, 22, and Nils Lundkvist, 26, are becoming regulars this season.
“I think that group is a great group, but I also think that group has room for growth,” Gulutzan said. “I truly believe that. I think each guy has areas that he can grow in. I think we can be more dynamic back there, I think they all have that ability. When you’re trying to make advancements, you’re trying to squeeze something out of everybody. We talked earlier in the year about being comfortable with some discomfort and I think our defense has room for growth.”
If Heiskanen is out, rookie Trey Taylor will step in. The 24-year-old was signed as a free agent out of Clarkson University in 2025 and had a great year in the AHL last season. He made his NHL debut last Thursday, and has served as the team’s seventh defenseman with Kyle Capobianco on IR.
“I thought his first game, he looked very good,” Gulutzan said of a 10:44 performance against Montreal. “He played simple, he skated well, didn’t look out of place. I thought he did some good things.”
.691
Dallas ranks third in the NHL in road winning percentage in the past two seasons at .691 (28-10-9). The Stars are 4-1-1 this season.
.931
Stars goalie Casey DeSmith is expected to get the start Thursday against Columbus. He is 5-1-1 in his career vs. the Blue Jackets with a 2.28 GAA and .931 save percentage.
5-2-1
Dallas has played eight games against the Eastern Conference so far this season and is 5-2-1. The Stars have played seven games against the West and are 4-3-0.
“It’s one game, but I did like it. For me, behind the bench, I did like the rhythm. I felt comfortable with all four lines.”
-Stars coach Glen Gulutzan on a forward shuffle that moved Arttu Hyry from third line center to right wing on a line with Robertson and Hintz, and had Justin Hryckowian centering a line with Sam Steel and Seguin, as well as a fourth line of Radek Faksa with Joel Kiviranta and Perron.
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.
|
Game
|
Date
|
Time
|
Location
|
Stream
|
San Jose Sharks
|
November 7
|
7:00 PM CDT
|
American Airlines Center
|
Winnipeg Jets
|
November 12
|
7:00 PM CDT
|
American Airlines Center
|
Buffalo Sabres
|
November 14
|
7:00 PM CDT
|
American Airlines Center