Game Day Guide: Stars at Mammoth

When: Saturday, January 31 at 8:00 p.m.
Where: Delta Center
TV: Victory+
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
View the latest information on the matchup against Utah, including how to watch, listen, and live stream the game
Dallas Stars
Utah Mammoth
Record
31-14-9 (17-7-6 Away)
28-22-4 (15-7-2 Home)
Rank
71 Points (3rd in Central)
60 Points (4th in Central)
Power Play
29.5% (46-for-156)
15.0% (23-for-153)
Penalty Kill
80.0% (132-for-165)
79.4% (131-for-165)
Last 10 Games
5-4-1
7-2-1
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Mikko Rantanen (2-7—9, 6 GP)
Wyatt Johnston (2-4—6, 5 GP)
Jason Robertson (2-1—3, 3 GP)
Jamie Benn (4-0—4, 6 GP)
Jason Robertson (2-2—4, 6 GP)
Stars forward Johnston registered a goal while skating in his 300th NHL game in Dallas' last game on Jan. 29 against the Vegas Golden Knights. Johnston became the fourth player selected in the 2021 NHL Draft to reach the 300-game milestone and the 82nd player in franchise history to play in 300 regular-season games with the team. Johnston enters Saturday's matchup riding a three-game point streak dating back to Jan. 23 vs. St. Louis, earning four points (2-2—4) during that span. In all, Johnston has totaled 58 points (28-30—58) in 54 games played this season, ranking third on the team and tied for 16th in the NHL in scoring entering play Friday. His 28 goals this season are tied for the ninth-most in the League entering play Friday. Johnston also has been playing at a point-per-game pace on the road since Nov. 23, totaling 19 points (8-11—19) in 19 road games. In his career against Utah, Johnston has collected six points (2-4—6) in six games played, recording points in all but one game played against them. He enters Saturday's contest riding a five-game point streak against the Mammoth, collecting six points (2-4—6) during that span.
Mammoth forward Dylan Guenther has recorded eight points (3-5—8) in his last six games played, dating back to Jan. 13 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. He played in his 200th NHL game in Utah's last game on Jan. 26 at Tampa Bay. In all, Guenther has totaled 45 points (24-21—45) through 52 games played this season, ranking third on the team in scoring. He also leads the team in goals (24), power-play goals (5) and shots taken (171). Six of his 24 goals this season have been game-winners which tops Mammoth skaters while ranking tied for fourth in the NHL entering play Friday. In his career against Dallas, Guenther has tallied four points (0-4—4) in 10 games played. He enters Saturday's matchup having three assists in his last three games played against the Stars.
The journey of a scorer in the NHL is usually a pretty squiggly line.
You have to load up on goals in your young hockey days to even get a chance, but then each level makes it harder and harder to score. Mavrik Bourque has gone through that in his career and looks to be making a really good push to take the next step.
Bourque was a first round pick (30th overall) in 2020 and he followed that up with a run of almost two points per game in junior hockey. Bourque tallied a combined 111 points (39 goals, 72 assists) in 59 games for Shawinigan in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League. After a bump up to the AHL, he became a leader for the Texas Stars and finished with 77 points (26 goals, 51 assists) in 71 games to win the league scoring title and MVP in 2023-24.
That, of course, led to a spot on the Dallas roster, but the points didn’t come as easy. Bourque had 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists) in 73 games last season. He was averaging 12:41 per game and finished with 80 shots on goal. This year, he is averaging 14:21 per game and already has 91 shots on goal in 10 fewer games, as well as 10 goals among 20 points.
That’s progress. Even more impressive, he played 17:09 Thursday and had two goals among four shots on net in a 5-4 shootout win at Vegas. The 24-year-old has been given a chance to play with Roope Hintz and Robertson, and he looks good doing it.
“It’s part of the process,” said coach Glen Gulutzan. “He’s earning it.”
Gulutzan had so much trust on Thursday, he gave Bourque his first shift in a 3-on-3 overtime setting. Bourque almost won the game, making a fantastic move and forcing Adin Hill to make a big save.
“It was my first shift out there, so I got excited,” Bourque said. “I wish I could go back and bury that one.”
The way it looks, he’ll definitely get more chances. That’s how this scoring thing works. Robertson had 17 goals in his first NHL season and then pushed those numbers to 41 and 46. Rantanen had 20 his first season and then eventually tallied 55 in his seventh.
“You need mental toughness,” Rantanen said of dealing with the pressure to score. “But if you have a scoring touch, like he does, you know how. It changes a little bit when you go pro, but a lot of goals are scored when you go in front of the net, and he does that well.”
Robertson added: “You don’t just lose it. I think a lot of it is confidence and opportunity. He’s getting good opportunities. That’s important. Then it comes natural.”
Bourque said he is feeling the confidence right now.
“You’ve just got to stick with it,” he said. “I know it’s coming. Like I’ve been telling you all year, my game is coming, you just got to stick with it.”
For veteran players to watch the growth, it’s been fun. For teammates to appreciate that the Stars might find more scoring to replace lost goals from Tyler Seguin, Mason Marchment, Mikael Granlund and Evgenii Dadonov, it’s reassuring.
“That play in overtime, that’s a confident move,” said Sam Steel. “You can tell he’s feeling it. Good for him, but great for the team.”
52.0 percent
Dallas ranks fifth in the NHL in faceoff winning percentage at 52.0 percent. Utah ranks 22nd at 49.1 percent, yet the Mammoth won 67 percent of the draws when they beat Dallas 2-1 on Jan. 15 at Delta Center.
.667
Dallas is third best in the NHL in road points percentage at .667. The Stars are 17-7-6 away from home with a 3.43 goals per game average (4th).
31
When Dallas completes this road trip Saturday in Utah, it will have played 31 road games, second most in the NHL. The Stars have played 24 home games, tied for fewest in the league at this point.
“We did talk about how our physicality has dropped off, especially the last few games. Going forward, we’re going to make sure we stay on that. You could see that every guy had a little bit more commitment, and it helped us.”
-Stars coach Glen Gulutzan on the fact his team had an upturn in hits Thursday in a 5-4 shootout win at Vegas
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.