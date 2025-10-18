Game Day Guide: Stars at Blues

When: Saturday, October 18 at 6:00 p.m.
Where: Enterprise Center
TV: Victory+
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Watch Party: Brass Tap
Dallas Stars
St. Louis Blues
Record
3-1-0 (2-0-0 Away)
2-2-0 (0-2-0 Home)
Rank
6 Points (3rd in Central)
4 Points (6th in Central)
Power Play
38.5% (5-for-13)
18.2% (2-for-11)
Penalty Kill
68.8% (11-for-16)
76.9% (10-for-13)
Last 10 Games
3-1-0
2-2-0
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Roope Hintz (1-5—6, 3 GP)
Jamie Benn (22-29—51, 58 GP)
Jason Robertson (1-3—4, 3 GP)
Matt Duchene (14-23—37, 52 GP)
Mikko Rantanen (18-14—32, 31 GP)
Tyler Seguin (9-20—29, 44 GP)
Stars forward Robertson has totaled six points (2-4—6) through the team’s first four games of the season, recording at least one point in each contest this year. Robertson tallied two assists in Dallas' last game against the Canucks to bring his career points total to 400 (170-230—400). In reaching the milestone he became: the 17th player in franchise history to record 400 points with the team, the third-fastest player in franchise history to record 400 points with the club and the fourth player selected in the 2017 NHL draft to total 400 career points. In 14 career games played against the Blues, Robertson has collected 12 points (5-7—12) and a plus-minus rating of +5. Entering Saturday's contest, he also holds a three-game point streak vs. St. Louis (1-3—4).
Blues forward Jake Neighbours leads St. Louis skaters in points this season, earning five points (4-1—5) through four games. Neighbours recorded his 100th career point after putting up a goal in the Blues last game against Chicago (1-1—2), becoming the third Blues skater in the past decade to reach the 100-point milestone before age 24, following Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou according to NHL Stats. In his career against Dallas, Neighbours has only recorded one goal dating back to December 27, 2023, in nine games played.
Since moving to Texas in 1993, the Stars rank second in the NHL in goals against.
Dallas’ 2.65 GAA trails only New Jersey in that span, so it’s easy to see what the identity of this organization is. That’s why the current ranking of 23rd (3.75 GAA) doesn’t seem like too big of a concern.
“It’s four games,” forward Seguin said with a shrug.
True, the Lads in Victory Green are 3-1-0 and actually looking pretty good early in the Glen Gulutzan era, but that doesn’t mean the new head coach wouldn’t like to get even better.
“It is early, but it’s certainly something we’re watching,” Gulutzan said. "We definitely have to defend better.”
This team currently is tied for second in scoring at 4.75 goals per game and has 12 different players with at least one goal. What’s more, poolies are lapping up the gravy that is Dallas Stars hockey, as Rantanen, Robertson, Thomas Harley, Hintz and Johnston are each scoring at a clip that is greater than a point a game.
That’s encouraging in so many ways, but it also begs the question of can there be more balance?
“We have enough offense, so that is not an issue,” Seguin said. “If we can perfect the defending, I think there should be no issues.”
Defenseman Esa Lindell is part of the conscience that allows the Stars to be good at keeping the puck out of their net, and he said the confidence is there that this can be better.
“It’s pretty clear that we need to sharpen things,” he said. “What we did (in a 5-3 loss to Vancouver Thursday), that can’t happen. But when we wake up this morning, we know what we have to do and that we have to be more consistent.”
The Stars are playing a Blues team Saturday that has also been inconsistent. They are yielding 4.25 goals per game, so this will be a good test for Dallas to find its structure and control. The irony for the Stars is they have had long stretches of fantastic play and then short bursts of letdown. Vancouver scored three times in less than four minutes Thursday. Winnipeg had a similar feat in the season opener.
“You’ve just got to keep working on the little stuff,” Gulutzan said. “You’re never going to dominate a game from start to finish, it doesn’t matter who it is. What we have to do is manage the waves.”
Dallas has scored first in every game and has been tasked with protecting nice leads, and that can be tough at times.
“That’s a challenge too, trying to play the same way whether you’re up or you’re down,” Gulutzan said. “We’ve had a lot of leads and we need to be able to extend those.”
Bottom line, they need to play “Dallas Stars hockey.”
“You know what it takes to get there, so I do think that helps,” Lindell said.
32.8
The Stars have faced 32.8 shots on goal per game, fourth most in the NHL this season.
38.5 percent
Dallas ranks second in the NHL in power play success at 38.5 percent.
8
The Stars have allowed 1 goal in the first period and 8 goals in third periods.
“It's everywhere in the league. You live in your own space, but I’ve been around enough teams to know that it happens and it’s about who can adjust and not panic. It’s a long year, so it’s who gets to their game first.”
-Stars coach Glen Gulutzan on the fact many teams are facing inconsistency early in the year.
Opponent
Date
Time
Location
Stream
Columbus Blue Jackets
October 21
7:00 p.m.
American Airlines Center
Los Angeles Kings
October 23
8:00 p.m.
American Airlines Center
Carolina Hurricanes
October 25
7:00 p.m.
American Airlines Center