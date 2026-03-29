Game Day Guide: Stars vs Flyers

When: Sunday, March 29 at 6:00 p.m.
Where: Xfinity Mobile Arena
TV: Victory+
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Watch Party: Bedford Ice House
View the latest information on the matchup against Philadelphia, including how to watch, listen, and live stream the game
When: Sunday, March 29 at 6:00 p.m.
Where: Xfinity Mobile Arena
TV: Victory+
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Watch Party: Bedford Ice House
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Dallas Stars
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Philadelphia Flyers
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Record
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44-18-11 (22-8-7 Away)
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36-24-12 (16-12-8 Home)
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Rank
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99 points (2nd in Central)
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84 Points (5th in Metropolitan)
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Power Play
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29.0% (65-for-224)
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15.3% (32-for-209)
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Penalty Kill
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81.0% (180-for-222)
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78.6% (173-for-220)
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Last 10 Games
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6-3-1
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7-2-1
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Active Streaks
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Leading Scorers
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Jason Robertson (3-3—6, 3 GP)
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Tyler Seguin (13-22—35, 30 GP
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Esa Lindell (1-2—3, 3 GP)
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Matt Duchene (10-10—20, 24 GP)
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Mikko Rantanen (10-8—18, 18 GP)
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Jamie Benn (7-11—18, 25 GP)
Stars defenseman Thomas Harley has recorded three assists in his last two games, entering play Saturday. He is two assists shy of totaling 100 NHL assists. When he reaches the milestone, he will become the 11th skater and third defenseman drafted in 2019 as well as the 21st defenseman in franchise history to reach the 100-assist milestone. In all, Harley has totaled 33 points (6-27—33) in 60 games played this season, tying for seventh on the team in scoring entering play Saturday. He has also registered 136 blocked shots, which is a career high for the defenseman, while putting up 33 takeaways, both of which ranked second among Stars skaters entering play Saturday. This season, Harley also ranks third in both game-winning goals (4) and time on ice per game (23:05). Two of his game-winning goals have come during overtime, which leads Stars skaters and ranks tied for second among all NHL blueliners entering play Saturday. In his career against Philadelphia, Harley has scored two goals in five games played, including the game-winning goal in his last meeting against them on March 22, 2025. He carries a plus-minus rating of +6 while averaging 21:14 of time on ice per game against the Flyers.
Flyers forward Trevor Zegras enters play Saturday having three assists in his last three games. In all, Zegras has tallied 57 points (22-35—57) through 71 games played this season, ranking second on the team in scoring. Zegras also paces the team in power-play scoring (8-11—19) while ranking second in shots taken (154), tied for second in game-winning goals (3) and third in total goals (22). In his career against Dallas, Zegras has collected seven points (1-6—7) in 11 games played, carrying a plus-minus rating of +2 and averaging 19:27 of time on ice per game.
The Stars are sort of on an episode of Survivor this week, but the irony is they aren’t the ones trying to survive.
Dallas has already clinched a playoff spot in the West with a 44-18-11 record for 99 points.
But in the topsy-turvy East, where playoff spots still are up for grabs, hungry teams are trying to take points away from the Lads in Victory Green. The New York Islanders did that Thursday to move to 42-27-5 (89 points). The Pittsburgh Penguin did not Saturday, falling to 36-21-16 (88 points). Now, the Philadelphia Flyers (36-24-12, 84 points) take their shot on Sunday followed by the Boston Bruins (41-24-8, 90 points) on Tuesday, as the Stars seek to raise their level of competition in hopes of preparing themselves for the playoffs.
“I think it’s really good to play important games at the end of the year,” said defenseman Lian Bichsel after a 6-3 win over Pittsburgh Saturday. “All of the teams on the road trip are fighting for points, so it’s really hard to play against. They’re fighting for their lives, they want to make the playoffs, so we have to fight back. It’s good preparation for the playoffs.”
Dallas now has to play a Flyers team that is 7-1-1 in its past nine games and is coming off a 5-3 win at Detroit on Saturday. Both teams have to play the second night of a back-to-back and both teams have travel – although the Stars actually got in ahead of the Flyers.
“It will be nice to get in at a good time,” said forward Robertson after an afternoon game in Pittsburgh. “It will be another pesky team that’s fighting for it, so it should be exciting.”
The Stars are hoping to be climbing out of an 0-3-1 slump with Saturday’s win, and also are excited by the return of Rantanen, who was injured playing for Finland in the Olympics. His first game back from a five-week absence was Saturday and he had a goal and an assist.
“It’s a lot different from practice,” Rantanen said. “Games are different from practice. Sometimes, you think it’s faster than it really is and you’re forcing plays a little bit. Overall, the body felt good.”
The Stars as a team also felt good. They held the Penguins to 12 shots on goal and had 26 themselves. They had a ton of quality scoring chances and they cashed in with a 2-for-5 night on the power play.
Robertson scored his 40th goal of the season, joining teammate Wyatt Johnston to become the first duo to hit 40 goals each since the team moved from Minnesota in 1993. Dallas also won the battle of faceoffs and blocked shots and looked like a team coming out of a slump.
“I thought we did a better job of dictating pace of play in the second and then it went from there,” said coach Glen Gulutzan. “We got our feet moving, and when you’re moving and not reacting, you actually get to make plays.”
The Stars are hoping to continue that in this mini-match of survivor.
“This is great for us,” Gulutzan said. “Their desperation is real, so you have to raise your game up. I like the challenge, we need to be better and that’s good for us.”
14.5 percent
Philadelphia ranks last in power play success at 15.3 percent. Dallas ranks 10th on the penalty kill at 81.1 percent.
.898
Dallas ranks sixth in save percentage at .898 and second in shooting percentage at 13.0 percent.
25
Philadelphia ranks last in the league in scoring first at 25 games. They rank second in wins when trailing first at 19.
“It gives you a chance to look at some things that you might be hesitant to look at. There are a lot of situations in every game and it gives you a chance to look at all of those.”
-Stars coach Glen Gulutzan on how his team can fine tune in these games heading into the playoffs.
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.