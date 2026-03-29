Heika’s Take: Rantanen makes big splash in return as Stars roll past Penguins

And that’s why Rantanen was so important. The two teams battled in the first half of the game with the Penguins taking a 2-1 lead. But then Rantanen found Robertson on a power play to tie the game eight minutes into the second period as the man they call “Robo” potted his 40th goal of the season. Robertson returned the favor to the man they call “Moose” three minutes later to give Dallas the lead.