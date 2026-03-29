Mikko Rantanen is “that guy.”
Heika’s Take: Rantanen makes big splash in return as Stars roll past Penguins
Dallas exploded on the offensive side of the puck in an eventual 6-3 win in Pittsburgh to break out of its four-game slump
On Saturday, he scored “that goal.”
It was a huge moment for the big winger, who was playing his first game since being injured in the Olympics. It was a huge moment for a Stars team that has been searching for “that goal” during a recent slump.
The lads in Victory Green took a 6-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, breaking a four-game winless streak and pushing themselves to 44-18-11 (99 points).
“I thought they played very well, they played with good structure and a lot of passion,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. “It was a tough game for us.”
And that’s why Rantanen was so important. The two teams battled in the first half of the game with the Penguins taking a 2-1 lead. But then Rantanen found Robertson on a power play to tie the game eight minutes into the second period as the man they call “Robo” potted his 40th goal of the season. Robertson returned the favor to the man they call “Moose” three minutes later to give Dallas the lead.
It was a beautiful play with a ton of impact. One, Rantanen was still seeking the confidence to play the game without thinking too much. And two, the one-timer from the right side was a declaration that the Moose is back.
“You could see two high IQ hockey players connect. It was nice to watch from the bench,” Gulutzan said. “It was just Rants and Robo…they just found their mojo."
Robertson said he knew Rantanen could make the shot, and that obviously played a role in him moving it all the way across the ice.
“He’s got a one-timer, one of the best in the league,” Robertson said. “And we’re just adding it to the arsenal.”
That was a statement. Lian Bichsel followed with a goal to put the Stars up 4-2, and after Pittsburgh closed to within 4-3, Mavrik Bourque added two empty-net goals for the final. Yes, Rantanen finished with a goal and an assist, but his presence was also part of the team closing out the game – something that had been less certain in recent weeks.
Of course, the big man isn’t responsible for the defense, and his teammates have been working hard to patch some holes, so they deserve a lot of the credit. Dallas killed a penalty late in the game and then was flawless in defending against the 6-on-5. The Stars allowed just 12 total shots on goal, their fewest in a game since 2003. It was a nice feeling.
“This team is really good,” defenseman Lian Bichsel said of the Penguins. “It was important to stay calm in the D zone, boxing out and taking away sticks. I think we did a good job.”
And as for the finishing touch, well, it was a night of big moments.
“All of those big moments, we played really good,” Bichsel said. “The last five minutes, we shut it down. We checked off all of the boxes, so it was a good win.”
And getting Rantanen back was huge. The Finnish forward was leading the team in scoring when he left and he returned with a goal and an assist. And the great thing is, he thinks he will only improve from here.
“I felt pretty good overall,” he said. “A little rusty. Games are always a little different, but we got a lot of power plays and I think that helped me get into the game.”
Rantanen was off for about five weeks, so he said he needs the final 10 games to get into playoff shape.
“It’s quite a long time since the last game, but it comes quick,” he said. “The first two games or three games, you have to find your rhythm, but then it becomes normal.”
That’s important. The Stars picked up two points on the Minnesota Wild in the standings and now are five points up with a game in hand. That’s key for clinching home ice if the two teams meet in the First Round, which is likely. It’s also key to get out of this recent slump and just get back to playing Stars hockey again.
“You know him. Anyone, it takes a little time to come back from injury, but his puck skills were there and his shot was obviously there,” Robertson said. “It’s only going to get better.”
That always seems to be the way with guys like him.
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.