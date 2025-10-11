Game Day Guide: Stars at Avalanche

Watch, listen, live stream and view the latest stats on the matchup against Colorado

gdg_101125_16x9
By Stars Staff

When: Saturday, October 11 at 8:00 p.m.

Where: Ball Arena

TV: Victory+

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Watch Party: SideCar Social

Dallas Stars
Colorado Avalanche
Record
1-0-0 (1-0-0 Away)
2-0-0 (1-0-0 Home)
Rank
2 Points (T-2nd in Central)
4 Points (1st in Central)
Power Play
20.0% (1-for-5)
20.0% (2-for-10)
Penalty Kill
100.0% (4-for-4)
71.4% (5-for-7)
Last 10 Games
1-0-0
2-0-0

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Colorado Avalanche Saturday night to close out their season-opening road trip. Dallas held a 1-1-1 record against Colorado during the 2024-25 regular-season. The Stars went on to eliminate the Avalanche in Game 7 of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, winning the series 4-3.
  • Dallas is 69-68-22 all-time vs. Colorado, with a 26-45-9 mark on the road.
  • The Stars held a 44.4% power play percentage against the Avalanche through the 2024-25 season, going 4-for-9.
  • Forward Jason Robertson enters Saturday's matchup riding a two-game point streak against the Avalanche, earning four points (3-1—4) during those games. Robertson has totaled 17 points (8-9—17) in 14 career games vs. Colorado.
  • Forward Tyler Seguin currently rides a six-game point streak against Colorado, registering 10 points (8-2—10) during that span. In all, Seguin has 49 points (26-23—49) in 42 career games vs. the Avalanche, averaging 1.17 points per game.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Tyler Seguin (8-2—10, 6 GP)
Jamie Benn (15-35—50, 61 GP)
Wyatt Johnston (1-8—9, 5 GP)
Tyler Seguin (26-23—49, 42 GP)
Matt Duchene (3-3—6, 4 GP)
Matt Duchene (14-7—21, 19 GP)
Roope Hintz (2-1—3, 3 GP)
Jason Robertson (8-9—17, 14 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Mikko Rantanen put up a three-point (1-2—3) night in Dallas' last game against the Winnipeg Jets and currently leads the team in points this season. In 20 regular-season games played with the Stars last season, Rantanen totaled 18 points (5-13—18) with a plus/minus rating of +4. In only one regular-season game played against his former team, Rantanen has registered one point (0-1—1) which marked as his 400th NHL career assist on March 16, 2025 at Colorado. In Game 7 of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Avalanche, Rantanen scored the first-ever hat trick in the third period of a Game 7 and recorded his second four-point period (3-1—4) after doing so in the third period of Game 6 (1-3—4). He became the first player to ever record multiple four-point periods in a single postseason according to NHL Stats.

Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar finished the 2024-25 season ranking second in team scoring (30-62—92) behind Nathan MacKinnon (32-84—116). Makar also ranked ninth in points among all active NHL skaters. In his career against Dallas, Makar has totaled 20 points (5-15—20) in 18 games and currently rides a seven-game point streak against the Stars dating back to November 18, 2023, earning 13 points (3-10—13) during that span.

First Shift 🏒

The Stars were in a bit of a sticky situation on Thursday night.

After taking a commanding 5-1 lead early in the third period against Winnipeg, the lads in Victory Green saw the Jets roar back to make it 5-4 with three minutes left to play. Then, Thomas Harley was whistled for a delay of game penalty, and Dallas had to rely on its penalty kill to seal the deal.

Two minutes later, Winnipeg had just two shots on goal that were saved by Jake Oettinger, and the Stars had clinched a season-opening victory.

Asked how it is to live in a moment like that, veteran defenseman Esa Lindell shrugged and said it’s what they do.

“I feel they have the pressure there,” Lindell said. “We still have the lead and we have been good at PK, so we just trusted our system and it didn’t seem like they had too many options on the last one.”

That’s part of the beauty of this team. In the past three seasons under assistant coach Alain Nasreddine, Dallas ranks second in the NHL in penalty killing success at 82.6 percent. Lindell plays more shorthanded minutes than any player in the NHL, and he is joined by a solid group of penalty killing forwards that include Sam Steel, Colin Blackwell, Radek Faksa and Johnston.

“It’s a good group and we have a lot of confidence,” Faksa said.

The veteran forward, who played last season in St. Louis but returned to Dallas in the summer, said there is a feeling of calm under Nasreddine.

“That was lots of pressure,” he said of the final kill. “They had the best power play in the league last year, and that was a huge moment. But we have confidence in each other, and we just go out and do the job.”

A big reason for the confidence is the preparation that Nasreddine puts the team through. The longtime assistant does excellent pre-scouting, Gulutzan said, and that shows on the ice.

“Nas has been doing it for a long time, so he knows what looks teams are looking for,” Gulutzan said. “He tells them what the other team likes to do, and usually those looks appear, so the guys are very prepared.”

Steel said that preparation brings a calm.

“That helps a bunch, because we really aren’t surprised,” he said. “There’s no panic.”

Which is a huge relief for Gulutzan, who is taking over this season after being an assistant coach in Edmonton for the past seven years. When the Jets closed the gap and a controversial call led to the Harley penalty, there was a chance for the team to unravel in Gulutzan’s second debut behind the Dallas bench. But with players like Lindell on the ice, the temperature came down pretty quickly.

“I think our coach should adopt it, because that’s not how I felt,” Gulutzan said when told of Lindell’s feelings. “That just shows me they’re a very confident group because over the years they’ve proven it time and time again.”

Key Numbers 🔢

.966

Former Stars goalie Scott Wedgewood is 2-0-0 to start the season with a 1.00 GAA and .966 save percentage.

27:02

Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen played 27:02 in the season opener against the Jets on Thursday. That included 6:05 in power play time.

8

Stars forward Robertson had eight shots on goal on Thursday and finished with a goal and an assist.

He Said It 📢

“What I’m getting to learn about Rants is just how competitive he is. He’s got a fire in him, and usually that’s the one piece that’s the most important piece if you have that much talent.”

-Gulutzan on what he has learned about Rantanen, who returns to Colorado on Saturday for another game against his old team

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Opponent
Date
Time
Location
Stream
Minnesota Wild
October 14
8:30 p.m.
American Airlines Center
Vancouver Canucks
October 16
7:00 p.m.
American Airlines Center
St. Louis Blues
October 18
6:00 p.m.
Enterprise Center

