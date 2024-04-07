Game Day Guide: Stars at Avalanche

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup

Game_Day_Guide_Bug_2568x1444_1712460079908
By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

Game 78: Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche

When: Sunday, April 7 at 9:00 PM CT

Where: Ball Arena

TV: ESPN

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Dallas Stars
Colorado Avalanche
Record
48-20-9 (25-10-5 Away)
48-23-6 (29-7-1 Home)
Rank
105 Points (1st Central)
102 Points (2nd Central)
Power Play
23.8% (54-for-227)
24.4% (65-for-266)
Penalty Kill
81.6% (188-for-228)
82.7% (205-for-248)
Last 10 Games
8-2-0
6-3-1

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Colorado Avalanche Sunday night at Ball Arena for the fourth and final meeting between the clubs this season. The Stars look to break a four-game winless streak (0-3-1) against the Avalanche.
  • The Stars have an all-time record of 67-67-21 against the Avalanche, including a 25-44-8 record against them in Colorado.
  • This season, the Stars have earned a record of 0-2-1 in three games against the Avalanche. The Stars have been outscored 16-8 in the season series. They have gone 2-for-9 (22.2%) on the power play and 6-for-9 (66.7%) on the penalty kill.
  • Forward Tyler Seguin leads Stars skaters with four goals (4-0–4) in two games against the Avalanche this season and has posted nine points (6-3–9) in his last seven games against Colorado. He has tallied 23 points (10-13–23) in 19 games in Colorado, contributing to a total of 45 points (23-22–45) in 40 career games.
  • Forward Jason Robertson has tallied 12 points (5-7–12) in his last eight games against the Avalanche. He has recorded six points (1-5–6) in four career road games against Colorado.
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers

Tyler Seguin (5-1—6, 4 GP)

Joe Pavelski (23-24—47, 56 GP)

Tyler Seguin (23-22—45, 40 GP)

Jamie Benn (13-31—44, 57 GP)


Players To Watch 👀

Goaltender Jake Oettinger stopped all 35 shots he faced in 5-0 shutout against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night, his second consecutive shutout after a 17-save performance in Seattle on March 30. Oettinger has not allowed a goal in 152:21 minutes, marking the ninth-longest shutout sequence by a goaltender in franchise history (Longest shutout sequences in franchise history). The 25-year-old has recorded a win in each of his last six starts (6-0-0) and ranks eighth in the league with 31 wins (31-13-4) in 49 appearances this season.

