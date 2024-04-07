Game Day Guide: Stars at Avalanche

Game 78: Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche
When: Sunday, April 7 at 9:00 PM CT
Where: Ball Arena
TV: ESPN
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup
When: Sunday, April 7 at 9:00 PM CT
Where: Ball Arena
TV: ESPN
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Dallas Stars
Colorado Avalanche
Record
48-20-9 (25-10-5 Away)
48-23-6 (29-7-1 Home)
Rank
105 Points (1st Central)
102 Points (2nd Central)
Power Play
23.8% (54-for-227)
24.4% (65-for-266)
Penalty Kill
81.6% (188-for-228)
82.7% (205-for-248)
Last 10 Games
8-2-0
6-3-1
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Tyler Seguin (5-1—6, 4 GP)
Joe Pavelski (23-24—47, 56 GP)
Tyler Seguin (23-22—45, 40 GP)
Jamie Benn (13-31—44, 57 GP)
Goaltender Jake Oettinger stopped all 35 shots he faced in 5-0 shutout against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night, his second consecutive shutout after a 17-save performance in Seattle on March 30. Oettinger has not allowed a goal in 152:21 minutes, marking the ninth-longest shutout sequence by a goaltender in franchise history (Longest shutout sequences in franchise history). The 25-year-old has recorded a win in each of his last six starts (6-0-0) and ranks eighth in the league with 31 wins (31-13-4) in 49 appearances this season.