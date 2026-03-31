Game Day Guide: Stars vs Bruins

First Shift 🏒

The Stars have been a hungry team at recent trade deadlines, and that has cost them draft picks and cap space in the process.

In fact, the depletion of assets could really have this team in trouble with their run of injuries this season. But GM Jim Nill and his staff adjusted to the moves by adding a great group of depth free agents, and that could be a saving grace as they head down the stretch to the playoffs this season.

Dallas is currently without Roope Hintz and Radek Faksa, who have just started skating to rehab lower body injuries. They also lost Sam Steel, Nathan Bastian and Michael Bunting in recent games, and all three could be out for Tuesday’s game at Boston.

On paper, that leaves the Lads in Victory Green with just 11 forwards, but management called up Cameron Hughes on Monday and there is a chance that Hughes steps into the lineup against the Bruins.

He could be a perfect fit for this team.

You see, Hughes signed on with the Stars as an unrestricted free agent and has been adding depth at the AHL level. The Wisconsin product was drafted by the Bruins, but didn’t stick in that organization. He signed a two-year deal with the Stars in 2024 and has 123 points (39 goals, 84 assists) in 132 AHL games over the past two seasons. He’s been a great find for the Stars.

So has Justin Hryckowian, who was signed out of Northeastern University. He had 60 points (27 goals, 38 assists) in 67 games with Texas last year and has been an NHL regular since his promotion, playing 73 games this season and tallying 12 goals and 14 assists.

Arttu Hyry also was signed as a free agent. He came over from Finland and had 68 points (33 goals, 35 assists) over 94 games with the Texas Stars over parts of two seasons. He has been up for 13 games this season with the Dallas Stars and has 1 goal and 1 assist. His first career NHL goal on Sunday helped Dallas get a point out of a 2-1 overtime loss to the Flyers, and that kind of contribution is big right now.

“He helped us get a point,” said Stars coach Glen Gulutzan.

Hughes could get the same opportunity. Yes, Bunting and Bastian could come back in. And yes, the Stars have three extra defensemen, so they could use one of them instead.

But the bottom line is the depth players are making an impact.

“We have great depth in the organization and it has helped us a lot this year,” said Gulutzan, pointing to early season losses of Benn, Duchene and Seguin. “You look at some of the people who have been out – I mean, right from the start of the season – and we have found a way to get wins and get points.”

Assistant GMs Scott White and Rich Peverley are at the head of the group who finds and recruits these players, and that’s been a boost for a Stars team that has lost a lot of draft picks in acquiring players like Mikko Rantanen, Mikael Granlund, Cody Ceci, Chris Tanev and Max Domi, among others in recent years.

“It’s not something I like to do, but it’s the price of doing business,” Stars GM Jim Nill said of trading so many draft picks. “But then you have to find a way to replace those draft picks, and our guys have done a great job with that.”

Dallas sits second in the NHL at 44-18-12 (100 points) and has clinched a playoff spot. It still would like to ensure home ice in the First Round of the playoffs and can do that by staying ahead of Minnesota for second place in the Central Division. That’s why games are still important.

“It’s a next-man-up mentality,” said captain Benn. “We’ve got a lot of depth and when guys come in, they do a great job.”