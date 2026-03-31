Game Day Guide: Stars vs Bruins

When: Tuesday, March 31 at 6:00 p.m.
Where: TD Garden
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Watch Party: Jon's Grille
View the latest information on the matchup against Boston, including how to watch, listen, and live stream the game
When: Tuesday, March 31 at 6:00 p.m.
Where: TD Garden
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Watch Party: Jon's Grille
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Dallas Stars
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Boston Bruins
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Record
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44-18-12 (22-8-8 Away)
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42-24-8 (27-10-1 Home)
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Rank
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100 points (2nd in Central)
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92 Points (4th in Atlantic)
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Power Play
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28.8% (65-for-226)
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23.8% (53-for-223)
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Penalty Kill
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80.9% (182-for-225)
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76.4% (198-for-259)
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Last 10 Games
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4-4-2
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6-2-2
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Active Streaks
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Leading Scorers
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Jason Robertson (4-4—8, 6 GP)
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Matt Duchene (9-14—23, 29 GP)
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Thomas Harley (0-5—5, 4 GP)
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Jamie Benn (7-14—21, 25 GP)
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Esa Lindell (1-1—2, 2 GP)
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Tyler Seguin (8-10—18, 22 GP)
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Tyler Myers (5-12—17, 44 GP)
Stars forward Robertson has recorded five points (2-3—5) in his last four games, dating back to March 24 against the New Jersey Devils. In all, Robertson has totaled 87 points (40-47—87) in 74 games played this season, leading the team in scoring. Entering play Monday, his 87 points ranked 10th in the NHL and were the second-most in a single season of his career. If Robertson were to have three more points this season, he would become the fifth player in franchise history, and first in Dallas Stars team history (since 1993-94) to have multiple 90-point seasons for the club. Robertson’s 40 goals are the third-most he has scored in a single season in his career and were the tied for the fourth-most in the NHL entering play Monday. He is six goals shy of matching his career high of 46 that he scored in 2022-23. In his career against Boston, Robertson has posted nine points (4-5—9) in eight games played, carrying a plus-minus rating of +6 and averaging 1.13 points per game. He’s collected points in seven of his eight career games played against them. Robertson enters Tuesday's contest riding a six-game point streak against the Bruins, earning eight points (4-4—8) during that span, including putting up two goals in Dallas’ last meeting against them on Jan. 20.
Bruins forward David Pastrnak has registered 20 points (7-13—20) in his last 13 games, dating back to March 7 against the Washington Capitals. His two assists on March 28 against the Minnesota Wild brought him to 63 assists on the year, marking the third consecutive season he has tallied more than 60 assists. In all, Pastrnak has totaled 92 points (29-63—92) in 69 games played this season, leading the team and ranking sixth in the NHL in scoring entering play Monday. If he were to record eight more points this year, he will have reached the 100-point mark for the fourth consecutive season. In his career against Dallas, Pastrnak has recorded 19 points (8-11—19) in 20 games played, averaging 18:33 of time on ice per game. He enters Tuesday's matchup riding a seven-game point streak against the Stars, tallying nine points (5-4—9) during that span.
The Stars have been a hungry team at recent trade deadlines, and that has cost them draft picks and cap space in the process.
In fact, the depletion of assets could really have this team in trouble with their run of injuries this season. But GM Jim Nill and his staff adjusted to the moves by adding a great group of depth free agents, and that could be a saving grace as they head down the stretch to the playoffs this season.
Dallas is currently without Roope Hintz and Radek Faksa, who have just started skating to rehab lower body injuries. They also lost Sam Steel, Nathan Bastian and Michael Bunting in recent games, and all three could be out for Tuesday’s game at Boston.
On paper, that leaves the Lads in Victory Green with just 11 forwards, but management called up Cameron Hughes on Monday and there is a chance that Hughes steps into the lineup against the Bruins.
He could be a perfect fit for this team.
You see, Hughes signed on with the Stars as an unrestricted free agent and has been adding depth at the AHL level. The Wisconsin product was drafted by the Bruins, but didn’t stick in that organization. He signed a two-year deal with the Stars in 2024 and has 123 points (39 goals, 84 assists) in 132 AHL games over the past two seasons. He’s been a great find for the Stars.
So has Justin Hryckowian, who was signed out of Northeastern University. He had 60 points (27 goals, 38 assists) in 67 games with Texas last year and has been an NHL regular since his promotion, playing 73 games this season and tallying 12 goals and 14 assists.
Arttu Hyry also was signed as a free agent. He came over from Finland and had 68 points (33 goals, 35 assists) over 94 games with the Texas Stars over parts of two seasons. He has been up for 13 games this season with the Dallas Stars and has 1 goal and 1 assist. His first career NHL goal on Sunday helped Dallas get a point out of a 2-1 overtime loss to the Flyers, and that kind of contribution is big right now.
“He helped us get a point,” said Stars coach Glen Gulutzan.
Hughes could get the same opportunity. Yes, Bunting and Bastian could come back in. And yes, the Stars have three extra defensemen, so they could use one of them instead.
But the bottom line is the depth players are making an impact.
“We have great depth in the organization and it has helped us a lot this year,” said Gulutzan, pointing to early season losses of Benn, Duchene and Seguin. “You look at some of the people who have been out – I mean, right from the start of the season – and we have found a way to get wins and get points.”
Assistant GMs Scott White and Rich Peverley are at the head of the group who finds and recruits these players, and that’s been a boost for a Stars team that has lost a lot of draft picks in acquiring players like Mikko Rantanen, Mikael Granlund, Cody Ceci, Chris Tanev and Max Domi, among others in recent years.
“It’s not something I like to do, but it’s the price of doing business,” Stars GM Jim Nill said of trading so many draft picks. “But then you have to find a way to replace those draft picks, and our guys have done a great job with that.”
Dallas sits second in the NHL at 44-18-12 (100 points) and has clinched a playoff spot. It still would like to ensure home ice in the First Round of the playoffs and can do that by staying ahead of Minnesota for second place in the Central Division. That’s why games are still important.
“It’s a next-man-up mentality,” said captain Benn. “We’ve got a lot of depth and when guys come in, they do a great job.”
259
Boston leads the NHL in times shorthanded at 259. The Stars are eighth in power play opportunities at 226.
52.5
Boston ranks fifth in faceoff winning percentage of 52.5 percent. Dallas ranks seventh at 51.9 percent.
22.8
Boston ranks fourth in hits at 22.8 per game. Dallas ranks 26th at 18.7.
“There’s a natural little dip sometimes, when you see that ‘X’ beside your name. It’s where you grow, though, when you can rise up and still beat these teams. We’re not there yet. We’ve got to get out of our lull a little bit, because there’s no light switch when you go into the playoffs that you can just turn it on, and start playing good. You want to make sure you’re ironing out the kinks now. We ironed out a few tonight, but not enough.”
-Stars coach Glen Gulutzan on the challenge to get ready for the playoffs.
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.