Dallas Stars promote Rich Peverley to Assistant General Manager/Player Personnel

Peverley, in his 11th season with the Stars, will continue to work alongside the club's hockey operations management team of Assistant General Manager and Texas Stars GM Scott White and Assistant General Manager Mark Janko

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By Dallas Stars Communications

FRISCO, Texas – Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that Rich Peverley has been promoted to Assistant General Manager/Player Personnel.

“Rich’s promotion speaks to his impact on our organization and his hard work behind the scenes identifying, developing and working alongside our players,” Nill said. “He has been able to use his vast experience and knowledge from his NHL career to become an invaluable part of our hockey operations team over the last decade.”

Peverley, 43, is in his 11th season with the Stars and previously served as Director of Player Personnel. Peverley will continue to work alongside the club's hockey operations management team of Assistant General Manager and Texas Stars GM Scott White and Assistant General Manager Mark Janko, assisting in the decision-making process with regards to player personnel and the team's makeup. Peverley will continue to be heavily involved in professional and amateur scouting, as well as player development.

Peverley played nine seasons in the National Hockey League, spending time with Nashville, Atlanta, Boston and Dallas. He finished his career having tallied 241 points (84-157—241), including 20 game-winning goals, in 442 regular-season contests. A member of the 2011 Stanley Cup champion Boston Bruins, Peverley accumulated 21 points (9-12—21) in 59 postseason contests with two trips to the Stanley Cup Final, both with Boston. Prior to breaking into the NHL, Peverley played four seasons of college hockey with St. Lawrence (ECAC), skating in 138 games and registering 117 points (44-73—117) for the Saints.

A native of Guelph, Ontario, Peverley currently resides in his native Ontario with his wife Nathalie and their three children Isabelle, Frederik and Elena. In addition to his work in hockey, Peverley is also extremely active with the American Heart Association, and created PEVS Protects, aimed at raising funds for AED purchases and training in the community, as well as CPR training.

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