Dallas Stars promote Rich Peverley to Assistant General Manager/Player Personnel

Peverley, 43, is in his 11th season with the Stars and previously served as Director of Player Personnel. Peverley will continue to work alongside the club's hockey operations management team of Assistant General Manager and Texas Stars GM Scott White and Assistant General Manager Mark Janko, assisting in the decision-making process with regards to player personnel and the team's makeup. Peverley will continue to be heavily involved in professional and amateur scouting, as well as player development.