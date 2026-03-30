Heika's Take: Stars hit 100 points after overtime loss to Flyers

The Stars are 1-1-1 on this four-game road trip, which is a step up from the losing skid that preceded it. Yes, the performances have been uneven at times, but Dallas is missing some key players and seems to be losing more every day. Forward Michael Bunting left Sunday’s game and is day-to-day. Forward Nathan Bastian missed Sunday’s game after blocking a shot with his hand Saturday. He is also day-to-day. Forward Sam Steel suffered a lower-body injury against the Islanders on Thursday and returned home. Mix that with injuries to Roope Hintz, Radek Faksa and Tyler Seguin and the team is thin right now.