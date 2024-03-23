Game Day Guide: Stars at Coyotes

Players To Watch 👀

Captain Jamie Benn scored two goal (2-0—2) on Friday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins, extending his point streak to five games (4-2—6). He has tallied 14 points (6-8—14) in his last 10 games, including seven power-play points (4-3—7). Benn ranks second on the club with 19 power-play points (6-13—19) on the season, contributing to a total of 48 points (15-33—48) through 71 games this season.