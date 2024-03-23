Game Day Guide: Stars at Coyotes

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup

By Stars Staff
Game 72: Dallas Stars at Arizona Coyotes

When: Sunday, March 24 at 7:00 PM CT

Where: Mullet Arena

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Dallas Stars
Arizona Coyotes
Record
43-19-9 (21-9-5 Away)
29-36-5 (18-16-0 Home)
Rank
95 Points (2nd Central)
63 Points (7th Central)
Power Play
23.8% (49-for-206)
22.1% (46-for-208)
Penalty Kill
81.0% (170-for-210)
76.5% (176-for-230)
Last 10 Games
8-2-0
5-5-0

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Arizona Coyotes Sunday night at Mullett Arena for the third and final meeting between the clubs this season. Entering Sunday’s game, the Stars have won each of their last six games (6-0-0) against the Coyotes and have earned a record of 19-2-1 in their last 23 games against them, dating back to March 31, 2016.
  • The Stars have won each of their last two games (2-0-0) in Arizona, outscoring the Coyotes 12-4. They have won seven of their last nine road games (7-2-0) against the Coyotes.
  • This season, the Stars have earned a 2-0-0 record against Arizona. Forwards Tyler Seguin (2-1—3), Jason Robertson (1-2—3) and Matt Duchene (1-2—3) and defenseman Nils Lundkvist (0-3—3) have each recorded three points in the season series, and Seguin leads the club with two goals in two games. Goaltender Jake Oettinger has made both starts for the Stars, stopping 46 of the 51 shots he has faced.
  • Robertson has tallied at least a point in all but one of his 10 career appearances against the Coyotes. He has earned a total of 15 points (5-10—15), including eight points (4-4—8) in four games on the road.
  • Duchene has recorded points (4-10—14) in each of his last 10 games against the Coyotes, the longest streak against any individual opponent in his career. He has earned a total of 34 points (15-19—34) in 40 career games against the Coyotes, including 15 points (6-9—15) in 19 games in Arizona.
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers

Matt Duchene (4-10—14, 10 GP)

Joe Pavelski (32-31—63, 80 GP)

Jason Robertson (4-8—12, 7 GP)

Jamie Benn (20-19—39, 48 GP)

Roope Hintz (3-4—7, 5 GP)

Matt Duchene (15-19—34, 40 GP)

Nils Lundkvist (0-3—3, 2 GP)

Ryan Suter (0-2—2, 2 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Captain Jamie Benn scored two goal (2-0—2) on Friday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins, extending his point streak to five games (4-2—6). He has tallied 14 points (6-8—14) in his last 10 games, including seven power-play points (4-3—7). Benn ranks second on the club with 19 power-play points (6-13—19) on the season, contributing to a total of 48 points (15-33—48) through 71 games this season.

