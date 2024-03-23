Game Day Guide: Stars at Coyotes

Game 72: Dallas Stars at Arizona Coyotes
When: Sunday, March 24 at 7:00 PM CT
Where: Mullet Arena
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Dallas Stars
Arizona Coyotes
Record
43-19-9 (21-9-5 Away)
29-36-5 (18-16-0 Home)
Rank
95 Points (2nd Central)
63 Points (7th Central)
Power Play
23.8% (49-for-206)
22.1% (46-for-208)
Penalty Kill
81.0% (170-for-210)
76.5% (176-for-230)
Last 10 Games
8-2-0
5-5-0
Leading Scorers
Matt Duchene (4-10—14, 10 GP)
Joe Pavelski (32-31—63, 80 GP)
Jason Robertson (4-8—12, 7 GP)
Jamie Benn (20-19—39, 48 GP)
Roope Hintz (3-4—7, 5 GP)
Matt Duchene (15-19—34, 40 GP)
Nils Lundkvist (0-3—3, 2 GP)
Ryan Suter (0-2—2, 2 GP)
Captain Jamie Benn scored two goal (2-0—2) on Friday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins, extending his point streak to five games (4-2—6). He has tallied 14 points (6-8—14) in his last 10 games, including seven power-play points (4-3—7). Benn ranks second on the club with 19 power-play points (6-13—19) on the season, contributing to a total of 48 points (15-33—48) through 71 games this season.