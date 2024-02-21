Stars loan forward Logan Stankoven to Texas

Stankoven scored in his AHL debut on Oct. 13, 2023 vs. Tucson and had points in his first four games with Texas

By Dallas Stars Communications
@DallasStars

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has loaned forward Logan Stankoven to the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

In his first professional season, Stankoven leads the AHL in points (24-33—57) and shares second in goals (24) and fourth in assists (33) in 46 games with the Texas Stars. Among league rookies, the 20-year-old ranks first in goals, assists, points and shots on goal (147).

Stankoven scored in his AHL debut on Oct. 13, 2023 vs. Tucson and had points in his first four games with Texas, amassing four goals and seven points (4-3—7) over that span. He also recorded eight goals and 15 points (8-7—15) in 10 games during the month of November, earning him AHL Rookie of the Month honors and tied a franchise-record 11-game point streak with 16 points (8-8—16) from Nov. 10-Dec. 9, 2023. Earlier this month, he joined teammates Matěj Blümel and Mavrik Bourque at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic in San Jose, California, representing the Central Division.

A native of Kamloops, British Columbia, Stankoven was selected by Dallas in the second round (47th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

