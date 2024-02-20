Game Day Guide: Stars at Rangers

Game 57: Dallas Stars at New York Rangers
When: Tuesday, February 20 at 6:00 PM CT
Where: Madison Square Garden
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Dallas Stars
New York Rangers
Record
34-14-8 (17-6-5 Away)
36-16-3 (19-7-0 Home)
Rank
76 Points (1st Central)
75 Points (1st Metropolitan)
Power Play
22.9% (37-for-161)
26.6% (45-for-169)
Penalty Kill
81.39 (140-for-172)
82.5% (127-for-154)
Last 10 Games
7-2-1
8-1-1
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Tyler Seguin (3-2—5, 4 GP)
Joe Pavelski (7-14—21, 23 GP)
Roope Hintz (2-4—6, 3 GP)
Matt Duchene (6-11—17, 24 GP)
Mason Marchment (2-2—4, 3 GP)
Tyler Seguin (6-9—15, 30 GP)
Sam Steel (1-2—3, 2 GP)
Forward Matt Duchene tallied three points (1-2–3) in the Stars' 4-3 overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday afternoon. He has now recorded four consecutive multi-point games (4-5--9) and has tallied 14 points (7-7--14) in his last nine games. Duchene shares the lead among Stars skaters with 55 points (22-33--55) and ranks second on the club with 22 goals, and he leads the club and shares third in the NHL with seven game-winning goals. The 33-year-old sits one points shy of the 800-point milestone for his NHL career (338-461--799).