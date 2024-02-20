Game Day Guide: Stars at Rangers

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup

By Stars Staff
Game 57: Dallas Stars at New York Rangers

When: Tuesday, February 20 at 6:00 PM CT

Where: Madison Square Garden

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Dallas Stars
New York Rangers
Record
34-14-8 (17-6-5 Away)
36-16-3 (19-7-0 Home)
Rank
76 Points (1st Central)
75 Points (1st Metropolitan)
Power Play
22.9%  (37-for-161)
26.6% (45-for-169)
Penalty Kill
81.39 (140-for-172)
82.5% (127-for-154)
Last 10 Games
7-2-1
8-1-1

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the New York Rangers Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden for the second and final meeting between the clubs this season. The Stars have earned a record of 7-4-1 in their last 12 games against the Rangers, including a 4-1-1 record in their last six games on the road.
  • The clubs opened the season series on Nov. 20 in Dallas, where the Stars defeated the Rangers, 6-3. The Stars went 1-for-3 (33.3%) on the power play and 3-for-4 (75.0%) on the penalty kill. Six different Stars skaters recorded a goal. Forward Roope Hintz lead the team with a three-point performance (1-2—3), and goaltender Scott Wedgewood stopped 30 of the 33 shots he faced.
  • Forward Tyler Seguin has points (3-2—5) in each of his last four games against the Rangers, and he has four points (2-2—4) in his last four games against them on the road. Seguin has tallied 15 points (6-9—15) in 30 career games against the Rangers, including nine points (3-6—9) in 14 games in New York.   
  • Forward Mason Marchment has recorded four points (2-2—4) in his last three games against the Rangers, contributing to a total of six points (2-4—6) in six career games against them.
  • Wedgewood has made four appearances against the New York Rangers, posting a 1-2-0 record with a 3.87 goals-against average and a .874 save percentage.
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers

Tyler Seguin (3-2—5, 4 GP)

Joe Pavelski (7-14—21, 23 GP)

Roope Hintz (2-4—6, 3 GP)

Matt Duchene (6-11—17, 24 GP)

Mason Marchment (2-2—4, 3 GP)  

Tyler Seguin (6-9—15, 30 GP)

Sam Steel (1-2—3, 2 GP) 

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Matt Duchene tallied three points (1-2–3) in the Stars' 4-3 overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday afternoon. He has now recorded four consecutive multi-point games (4-5--9) and has tallied 14 points (7-7--14) in his last nine games. Duchene shares the lead among Stars skaters with 55 points (22-33--55) and ranks second on the club with 22 goals, and he leads the club and shares third in the NHL with seven game-winning goals. The 33-year-old sits one points shy of the 800-point milestone for his NHL career (338-461--799).

