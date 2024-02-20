Stars recall forward Logan Stankoven from Texas

Stankoven scored in his AHL debut on Oct. 13, 2023 vs. Tucson and had points in his first four games with Texas, amassing four goals and seven points (4-3—7) over that span. He also recorded eight goals and 15 points (8-7—15) in 10 games during the month of November, earning him AHL Rookie of the Month honors and tied a franchise-record 11-game point streak with 16 points (8-8—16) from Nov. 10-Dec. 9, 2023. Earlier this month, he joined teammates Matěj Blümel and Mavrik Bourque at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic in San Jose, California, representing the Central Division.