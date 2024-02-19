First Shift: Stars depth will be tested to open four-game trip against Bruins

Key Numbers

75

Dallas and Boston are tied for third in the NHL with 75 points in the standings. They each also own a .682 points percentage.

3.75

Dallas ranks first in the NHL in goals per game at 3.75. Boston ranks fifth in goals against at 2.64.

23

According to NHL stats, no team has attempted more wraparound shots than the Stars at 23. Dallas has not scored on any of its attempts.