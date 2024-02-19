The Stars have used just 20 skaters so far this year, fewest in the NHL.
First Shift: Stars depth will be tested to open four-game trip against Bruins
With multiple regular starters out due to injury, Dallas may have to lean on its organizational depth in a matinee top-5 battle with Boston
That’s a testament to their health and their ability to manage the salary cap, as they have been really pushed to save as much cap space as possible ahead of the March 8 trade deadline. But with Evgenii Dadonov (upper body), Jani Hakanpää (upper body) and Nils Lundkvist (upper body) all possibly out for Monday’s game at Boston, Dallas will have to use its minor league depth for the first time.
Formard Matěj Blümel was called up from the Texas Stars and could get into the lineup against the Bruins. In the meantime, Hakanpää or Lundkvist will have to test themselves to prove they’re ready so that the team will have six defensemen. Miro Heiskanen missed 10 games earlier in the season, so the defensemen know how to adapt. They have juggled partners in the past and they all seem comfortable playing with one another.
“Everyone stepped up,” veteran Ryan Suter said of having to play at times with five defensemen in each of the past two games. “You’re playing more, you’re playing with everyone, so you have to have your mind right.”
The five-man rotation creates the need to play with different partners and also play more minutes. But that also can be a good thing. The absence of Heiskanen earlier forced Thomas Harley to play bigger minutes and more offensive situations and now he sits second among NHL defensemen with 14 goals. He had another on Saturday, jumping down from the left point and converting a nice pass from Matt Duchene.
“I just have to recognize where the open space is and hit it at the right time,” Harley said of the process.
All of the defensemen have to make adjustments, and that’s part of the fun. Heck, all of the players have to adjust, as the forwards can make it easier on the defensemen.
“I think it’s just playing smart, making sure the puck gets in and not turning it over, allowing the D to make changes,” said forward Wyatt Johnston.
Forward Mason Marchment added, “Just more support and talking to them. We’ve got a really good D back there and they can all handle the ice time, so just keep supporting them and make sure we get it deep when they’re out there for a while and need a change.”
The addition of Blumel will be interesting, because the Stars appear to have 12 healthy forwards. Dadonov was placed on long-term IR, so there is a chance the Stars need room for more than just one player. The Stars play at Boston Monday afternoon and at the Rangers Tuesday night, so the call-up is for good reason. It’s clear that Blumel will play at some point.
Blumel, 23, ranks second on the Texas Stars in goals (20), third in points (38) and sixth in assists (18) in 46 games this season. He also shares second in plus/minus (+11) and ranks third in shots on goal (137).
That can only help on a four-game road trip at the Bruins, Rangers, Senators and Hurricanes (three of which are in the top 10 in NHL standings).
“Some really good teams,” Marchment said. “It’s going to be a good fun road trip and we’re going to have to bring our best. I think we’re right there, I think we’re playing good hockey right now and we just have to finish off these games.”
Key Numbers
75
Dallas and Boston are tied for third in the NHL with 75 points in the standings. They each also own a .682 points percentage.
3.75
Dallas ranks first in the NHL in goals per game at 3.75. Boston ranks fifth in goals against at 2.64.
23
According to NHL stats, no team has attempted more wraparound shots than the Stars at 23. Dallas has not scored on any of its attempts.
He Said It
“The sky is not falling. It's not. We believe in a process that if we get five percent better, we win our last three games.”
- Boston head coach Jim Montgomery on the Bruins being 0-2-2 in its past four games
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on Twitter @MikeHeika.