Stars recall Alexander Petrovic and Derrick Pouliot from Texas

The 6-foot-1, 204-pound defenseman has recorded a total of 198 points (44-154—198) in 320 career AHL games with Texas, San Jose, Henderson, Lehigh Valley, San Antonio and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Pouliot made his NHL debut with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec. 20, 2014 and has since appeared in 221 NHL games over the course of eight seasons, posting 54 points (8-46—54) with Pittsburgh, Vancouver, St. Louis, Vegas, Seattle and San Jose. The Estevan, Saskatchewan native was originally selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round (8th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft and signed with Dallas as a free agent on July 4, 2023.