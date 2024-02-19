Stars recall Alexander Petrovic and Derrick Pouliot from Texas

Petrovic has earned 62 points in 186 games over three seasons, while Pouliot leads Texas defensemen with eight goals, 23 assists and 31 points

By Dallas Stars Communications
@DallasStars

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled defensemen Alexander Petrovic and Derrick Pouliot from the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). The club has also loaned forward Matěj Blümel to Texas.

Petrovic, 31, has tallied three goals and 13 assists for a total of 16 points in 44 games with Texas this season. He has earned a total of 62 points (17-45—62) in 186 games over three seasons with the Texas Stars, setting AHL career highs in goals (9) and points (9-18—27) in 71 games with the club last season.

The 6-foot-5, 208-pound defenseman has appeared in 401 AHL games and has posted 145 points (30-115—145) with Texas, Stockton, Providence and San Antonio. He has also skated in 263 NHL games with Florida and Edmonton, earning a total of 50 points (5-45—50). The Edmonton, Alberta native was originally drafted by Florida in the 2nd round (36th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft and signed with Dallas as a free agent on July 28, 2021.

Petrovic will wear number 28 with Dallas.

Pouliot, 30, leads Texas defensemen with eight goals, 23 assists and 31 points through 44 games this season. Among all AHL blueliners, he shares ninth in assists, 10th in goals and 11th in points. With his eight goals, Pouliot has set his new single-season high, and he sits only eight points shy of matching his career-best 39 points (7-32—39), originally reached with the San Antonio Rampage in the 2019-20 season.

The 6-foot-1, 204-pound defenseman has recorded a total of 198 points (44-154—198) in 320 career AHL games with Texas, San Jose, Henderson, Lehigh Valley, San Antonio and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Pouliot made his NHL debut with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec. 20, 2014 and has since appeared in 221 NHL games over the course of eight seasons, posting 54 points (8-46—54) with Pittsburgh, Vancouver, St. Louis, Vegas, Seattle and San Jose. The Estevan, Saskatchewan native was originally selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round (8th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft and signed with Dallas as a free agent on July 4, 2023.

Pouliot will wear number 33 with Dallas.

