Game Day Guide: Stars at Bruins

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Matt Duchene tallied three points (1-2–3) in the Stars' 4-3 overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday afternoon. He has now recorded four consecutive multi-point games (4-5--9) and has tallied 14 points (7-7--14) in his last nine games. Duchene shares the lead among Stars skaters with 55 points (22-33--55) and ranks second on the club with 22 goals, and he leads the club and shares third in the NHL with seven game-winning goals. The 33-year-old sits one points shy of the 800-point milestone for his NHL career (338-461--799).