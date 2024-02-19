Game Day Guide: Stars at Bruins

Game 56: Dallas Stars at Boston Bruins
When: Monday, February 19 at 12:00 PM CT
Where: TD Garden
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Dallas Stars
Boston Bruins
Record
34-14-7 (17-6-4 Away)
32-12-11 (17-7-5 Home)
Rank
75 Points (1st Central)
75 Points (2nd Atlantic)
Power Play
22.4% (35-for-156)
26.5% (40-for-151)
Penalty Kill
81.9% (136-for-166)
80.6% (137-for-170)
Last 10 Games
7-1-2
4-4-2
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Forward Matt Duchene tallied three points (1-2–3) in the Stars' 4-3 overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday afternoon. He has now recorded four consecutive multi-point games (4-5--9) and has tallied 14 points (7-7--14) in his last nine games. Duchene shares the lead among Stars skaters with 55 points (22-33--55) and ranks second on the club with 22 goals, and he leads the club and shares third in the NHL with seven game-winning goals. The 33-year-old sits one points shy of the 800-point milestone for his NHL career (338-461--799).