Game Day Guide: Stars at Bruins

Game 56: Dallas Stars at Boston Bruins

When: Monday, February 19 at 12:00 PM CT

Where: TD Garden

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Dallas Stars
Boston Bruins
Record
34-14-7 (17-6-4 Away)
32-12-11 (17-7-5 Home)
Rank
75 Points (1st Central)
75 Points (2nd Atlantic)
Power Play
22.4% (35-for-156)
26.5% (40-for-151)
Penalty Kill
81.9% (136-for-166)
80.6% (137-for-170)
Last 10 Games
7-1-2
4-4-2

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars conclude their two-game season series against the Boston Bruins Monday afternoon at TD Garden. The Stars look to break a three-game winless streak (0-2-1) against the Bruins.
  • The Stars are winless in their last four games (0-3-1) at TD Garden, dating back to Nov. 5, 2018.
  • The clubs opened the season series in Dallas on Nov. 6, when the Stars were defeated by the Bruins, 3-2. Forwards Joe Pavelski (1-0—1) and Wyatt Johnston (1-0—1) recorded the Stars’ goals, while defenseman Miro Heiskanen added two assists (0-2—2). Goaltender Jake Oettinger stopped 26 of the 29 shots he faced.
  • Captain Jamie Benn has tallied five points (1-4—5) in his last five road games against the Bruins, contributing to a total of 10 points (4-6—10) in nine career games at TD Garden. Benn shares the lead among current Stars skaters with 18 points (7-11—18) in 21 games against Boston.
  • Oettinger has earned a record of 1-2-1 in four career appearances against the Bruins, posting a 2.25 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage.
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers

Joe Pavelski

(1-2—3, 2 GP)

Jamie Benn

(7-11—18, 21 GP)

Jason Robertson

(1-2—3, 2 GP)  

Joe Pavelski

(7-11—18, 25 GP)

Matt Duchene

(7-11—18, 26 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Matt Duchene tallied three points (1-2–3) in the Stars' 4-3 overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday afternoon. He has now recorded four consecutive multi-point games (4-5--9) and has tallied 14 points (7-7--14) in his last nine games. Duchene shares the lead among Stars skaters with 55 points (22-33--55) and ranks second on the club with 22 goals, and he leads the club and shares third in the NHL with seven game-winning goals. The 33-year-old sits one points shy of the 800-point milestone for his NHL career (338-461--799).

