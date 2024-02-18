Stars recall forward Matěj Blümel from Texas

The 23-year-old ranks second in goals, third in points and sixth in assists in 46 games this season with Texas

2568x1444_blumel_2.18.24
By Dallas Stars Communications
@DallasStars

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled forward Matěj Blümel from the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, the Stars have placed forward Evgenii Dadonov on Long-Term Injured Reserve (LTIR) retroactive to Feb. 10.

Among team leaders, Blümel ranks second in goals (20), third in points (20-18—38) and sixth in assists (18) in 46 games this season. He also shares second in plus/minus (+11) and ranks third in shots on goal (137). Already eclipsing his previous season high in goals (19), Blümel is seven points shy of establishing a personal best in that category (44).

The 23-year-old joined teammates Mavrik Bourque and Logan Stankoven at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic Feb. 4-5 in San Jose, California, representing the Central Division. It marked his first AHL All-Star Classic appearance.

A native of Tabor, Czechia, Blümel has amassed 82 points (39-43—82) in 104 career regular-season AHL games, all with Texas. In 2023, he appeared in six Calder Cup Playoff games for Texas, registering an assist (0-1—1).

Blümel has also appeared in six career NHL regular-season games (all with Dallas), tallying one goal (1-0—1).

Originally selected by Edmonton in the fourth round (100th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Blümel signed a two-year entry-level contract with Dallas on June 6, 2022.

