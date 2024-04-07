First Shift: Battle of Central’s best ensues as Stars visit Avalanche

Key Numbers

3.70

Colorado leads the NHL in scoring average at 3.70 goals per game. Dallas is second at 3.64.

25

Dallas has already tied the franchise record for road wins in a season at 25 and for road points in a season at 55. The Stars have one remaining road game to break those records.

152:21

Stars goalie Jake Oettinger is on a career-best shutout streak of 152:21. Oettinger is on a six-game winning streak.