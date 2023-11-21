Stars to unveil Mike Modano statue on PNC Plaza at American Airlines Center

FRISCO, Texas -- To celebrate the legacy and Hall of Fame career of Mike Modano, the Dallas Stars in partnership with PNC Bank will unveil Modano's statue on Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 4 p.m. Open to the public, the unveiling ceremony will take place on PNC Plaza at American Airlines Center prior to the Stars game against the Los Angeles Kings (7 p.m.).
"What Mike did for our franchise, the city of Dallas and the state of Texas will never be forgotten," said Dallas Stars President and CEO Brad Alberts. "With his number hanging in the rafters, we're now thrilled to honor and celebrate the indelible impact he made in an everlasting way."
Sculpted by renowned international artist Omri Amrany and Sean Bell at the Fine Art Studio of Rotblatt Amrany in Highwood, Illinois, the sculpture will embody Modano’s speed and grace that were synonymous with his Hall of Fame career. "Mike’s involvement was crucial at the most important points of the sculpting process,” said Amrany. “The decisions we had to make on the final design were shaped in tandem with him and we are grateful for his cooperation in helping achieve the finished product that his fans will enjoy forever.”
The all-time highest scoring American-born player in the National Hockey League, Modano played 20 of his 21 seasons with the franchise after he was drafted first overall in 1988 by the Minnesota North Stars. Modano is the all-time franchise leader in nearly every category, including games played (1,459), goals (557), assists (802), points (1,359), shorthanded goals (29), game-winning goals (92) and power-play tallies (156).
An eight-time NHL All-Star and Hockey Hall-of-Fame inductee, Modano is also the American record holder in goals (561) and points (1,374) and was instrumental in helping the Stars capture the 1999 Stanley Cup championship.
Amrany and his partners at the Fine Art Studio of Rotblatt Amrany have sculpted numerous statues for sports icons around the globe, including Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, Gordie Howe, Stan Mikita, David Beckham and most recently in Dallas, Dirk Nowitzki. More information can be found at rotblattamrany.com.
