Heika’s Take: Dallas Stars flip the script, roll to impressive win against New York Rangers

First Shift: Dallas Stars look to rebound quickly against surging New York Rangers

Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars vs New York Rangers 112023

Heika’s Take: Dallas Stars fall in late-game collapse against Colorado Avalanche

First Shift: Dallas Stars welcome Colorado Avalanche for divisional showdown

Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche 111823

Dallas Stars dedicated to growth of local youth sports

Dallas Stars and City of Farmers Branch Announce Starcenter Multisport Farmers Branch

Feels like home: Matt Duchene’s persistence, personality contribute to Stars momentum

Feel good, play good: How Dallas Stars’ improved analytics have led to surge

Heika’s Take: Dallas Stars start homestand with overtime win

First Shift: Dallas Stars open homestand against Arizona Coyotes

Call to the Hall: Reminiscing on Ken Hitchcock and a golden age of Dallas Stars hockey

DALLAS STARS TO HOST ANNUAL HOCKEY FIGHTS CANCER NIGHT ON MONDAY, NOV. 20

Heika’s Take: Power play surge helps Stars bury Wild to complete road trip sweep

First Shift: Dallas Stars renew bad blood with Minnesota Wild

Heika’s Take: Stars play “best road game of the year”

Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars at Minnesota Wild 111223

Stars to unveil Mike Modano statue on PNC Plaza at American Airlines Center

The ceremony will take place on PNC Plaza at American Airlines Center on Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 4 p.m

FRISCO, Texas -- To celebrate the legacy and Hall of Fame career of Mike Modano, the Dallas Stars in partnership with PNC Bank will unveil Modano's statue on Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 4 p.m. Open to the public, the unveiling ceremony will take place on PNC Plaza at American Airlines Center prior to the Stars game against the Los Angeles Kings (7 p.m.).

"What Mike did for our franchise, the city of Dallas and the state of Texas will never be forgotten," said Dallas Stars President and CEO Brad Alberts. "With his number hanging in the rafters, we're now thrilled to honor and celebrate the indelible impact he made in an everlasting way."

Sculpted by renowned international artist Omri Amrany and Sean Bell at the Fine Art Studio of Rotblatt Amrany in Highwood, Illinois, the sculpture will embody Modano’s speed and grace that were synonymous with his Hall of Fame career. "Mike’s involvement was crucial at the most important points of the sculpting process,” said Amrany. “The decisions we had to make on the final design were shaped in tandem with him and we are grateful for his cooperation in helping achieve the finished product that his fans will enjoy forever.”

The all-time highest scoring American-born player in the National Hockey League, Modano played 20 of his 21 seasons with the franchise after he was drafted first overall in 1988 by the Minnesota North Stars. Modano is the all-time franchise leader in nearly every category, including games played (1,459), goals (557), assists (802), points (1,359), shorthanded goals (29), game-winning goals (92) and power-play tallies (156).

An eight-time NHL All-Star and Hockey Hall-of-Fame inductee, Modano is also the American record holder in goals (561) and points (1,374) and was instrumental in helping the Stars capture the 1999 Stanley Cup championship.

Amrany and his partners at the Fine Art Studio of Rotblatt Amrany have sculpted numerous statues for sports icons around the globe, including Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, Gordie Howe, Stan Mikita, David Beckham and most recently in Dallas, Dirk Nowitzki. More information can be found at rotblattamrany.com.

Single-game tickets for all regular-season contests at American Airlines Center are on sale now at DallasStars.com.