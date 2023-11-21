Stars to unveil Mike Modano statue on PNC Plaza at American Airlines Center

Sculpted by renowned international artist Omri Amrany and Sean Bell at the Fine Art Studio of Rotblatt Amrany in Highwood, Illinois, the sculpture will embody Modano’s speed and grace that were synonymous with his Hall of Fame career. "Mike’s involvement was crucial at the most important points of the sculpting process,” said Amrany. “The decisions we had to make on the final design were shaped in tandem with him and we are grateful for his cooperation in helping achieve the finished product that his fans will enjoy forever.”