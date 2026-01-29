Dallas Stars to play Vegas Golden Knights in 2027 NHL Stadium Series

NEW YORK (Jan. 29, 2026) – The National Hockey League announced today that the Dallas Stars' opponent will be the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2027 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™. In November, it was announced that the Stars would host the outdoor game at AT&T Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, on Saturday, February 20. The 2027 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series will begin at 7 p.m. CT and be broadcast on ABC.