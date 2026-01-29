Dallas Stars to play Vegas Golden Knights in 2027 NHL Stadium Series

Dallas will host the outdoor game at AT&T Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, on Saturday, February 20 at 7 p.m. CT

Updated SS Presale_WEB-2
By NHL PR

NEW YORK (Jan. 29, 2026) – The National Hockey League announced today that the Dallas Stars' opponent will be the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2027 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™. In November, it was announced that the Stars would host the outdoor game at AT&T Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, on Saturday, February 20. The 2027 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series will begin at 7 p.m. CT and be broadcast on ABC.

The 2027 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series is the second time the Stars and the state of Texas will serve as hosts of an NHL outdoor game. The Stars defeated the Nashville Predators 4-2 before a sold-out crowd of 85,630 at the Cotton Bowl in the 2020 NHL Winter Classic. A complete history of NHL regular-season outdoor games can be found here.

Dallas has qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs in six of the last seven seasons. During that span, the Stars have reached the last three Western Conference Finals and the 2020 Stanley Cup Final.

Additional details about the 2027 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series, including ticketing information, will be announced when available. Fans can sign up for news and updates here.

The full release from the NHL can be found here.

News Feed

Game Day Guide: Stars at Golden Knights

Dallas Stars to celebrate Black History Night on Wednesday, Feb. 4

Heika’s Take: Stars survive another scare against Blues thanks to more late game heroics

Game Day Guide: Stars at Blues

Getting creative: Jason Robertson continues to excel amid action-packed season

Heika’s Take: Robertson's late game heroics come up big as Stars post 3-2 win over Blues

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Blues

Heika’s Take: Stars struggle to stack on Tuesday’s win in 1-0 loss to Blue Jackets

Game Day Guide: Stars at Blue Jackets

Dallas Stars, American Airlines Center, PNC Bank renew long-term partnership

Heika’s Take: Stars dominate from start to finish in confident 6-2 win over Bruins

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Bruins

Heika’s Take: Trends hold true as surging Lightning knock off stumbling Stars

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Lightning

Stepping up: Thomas Harley finding his way through unique 2025-26 season

Heika’s Take: Bad bounces at bad times cost Stars in loss to wrap road trip

Game Day Guide: Stars at Mammoth

Heika's Take: Stars unable to match Ducks energy, drop on second night of back-to-back