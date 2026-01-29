Dallas Stars to play Vegas Golden Knights in 2027 NHL Stadium Series

NEW YORK (Jan. 29, 2026) – The National Hockey League announced today that the Dallas Stars' opponent will be the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2027 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™. In November, it was announced that the Stars would host the outdoor game at AT&T Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, on Saturday, February 20. The 2027 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series will begin at 7 p.m. CT and be broadcast on ABC.
The 2027 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series is the second time the Stars and the state of Texas will serve as hosts of an NHL outdoor game. The Stars defeated the Nashville Predators 4-2 before a sold-out crowd of 85,630 at the Cotton Bowl in the 2020 NHL Winter Classic. A complete history of NHL regular-season outdoor games can be found here.
Dallas has qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs in six of the last seven seasons. During that span, the Stars have reached the last three Western Conference Finals and the 2020 Stanley Cup Final.
Additional details about the 2027 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series, including ticketing information, will be announced when available. Fans can sign up for news and updates here.