Dallas Stars sign Oskar Bäck to a two-year contract extension

FRISCO, Texas – Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed forward Oskar Bäck to a two-year contract extension, which will run through the 2026-27 season. The two-year deal has an average annual value (AAV) of $825,000.
Bäck, 24, made his NHL debut this season on Oct. 10 at Nashville and scored his first NHL goal on Nov. 14 vs. Boston. In his rookie season, he has tallied 18 shots and nine points (1-8—9) in 31 games with an average time on ice per game of 11:17. His nine points are tied for 14th among all active rookies this year.
The forward played three seasons (2021-22 to 2023-24) with the Texas Stars, Dallas’ development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL), totaling 88 points (19-69—88) in 196 AHL appearances. Bäck also added 10 points (4-6—10) in 17 Calder Cup Playoff contests with Texas. During the 2023-24 regular season, he set career highs in assists (29) and points (36) and tied his personal best in goals (7). Bäck also shared third in plus-minus (+9) and shared fourth on the club in power-play goals (5).
The 6-foot-4, 202-pound forward, a native of Karlstad, Sweden, was selected by Dallas in the third round (75th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.