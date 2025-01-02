Dallas Stars sign Oskar Bäck to a two-year contract extension

The 24-year-old forward made his NHL debut this season and scored his first NHL goal on Nov. 14 against Boston

2425_Back_Ext_web
By Dallas Stars Communications
@DallasStars

FRISCO, Texas – Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed forward Oskar Bäck to a two-year contract extension, which will run through the 2026-27 season. The two-year deal has an average annual value (AAV) of $825,000.

Bäck, 24, made his NHL debut this season on Oct. 10 at Nashville and scored his first NHL goal on Nov. 14 vs. Boston. In his rookie season, he has tallied 18 shots and nine points (1-8—9) in 31 games with an average time on ice per game of 11:17. His nine points are tied for 14th among all active rookies this year.

The forward played three seasons (2021-22 to 2023-24) with the Texas Stars, Dallas’ development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL), totaling 88 points (19-69—88) in 196 AHL appearances. Bäck also added 10 points (4-6—10) in 17 Calder Cup Playoff contests with Texas. During the 2023-24 regular season, he set career highs in assists (29) and points (36) and tied his personal best in goals (7). Bäck also shared third in plus-minus (+9) and shared fourth on the club in power-play goals (5).

The 6-foot-4, 202-pound forward, a native of Karlstad, Sweden, was selected by Dallas in the third round (75th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.

Related Content

BOS@DAL: Bäck scores goal against Jeremy Swayman

BOS@DAL Postgame: Oskar Bäck

News Feed

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Senators

Heika’s Take: Stars “stick with it,” ring in New Year with exciting win over Sabres

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Sabres

Heika’s Take: Stars get confidence boost in blowout win over Blackhawks

Game Day Guide: Stars at Blackhawks

Heika’s Take: Stars squander opportunity, blow two-goal lead in loss to Wild

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Wild

Heika’s Take: Stars enter break on jolly note, secure gritty road win in Utah

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Hockey Club

Heika’s Take: Power play flounders as Stars lose 3-1 to Rangers

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Rangers

Heika’s Take: Stars drop “frustrating” 5-3 loss to Maple Leafs

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Maple Leafs

Heika’s Take: Stars shine bright throughout lineup, take down red-hot Caps

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Capitals

Heika’s Take: Duchene plays hero as Stars outdo Blues in wild overtime win

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Blues

Heika’s Take: Stars stumble against desperate Predators in 4-1 loss